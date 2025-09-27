Sergey Lavrov speaks at the UN General Assembly. dpa

Russia's Foreign Minister Lavrov sharply criticizes Germany's rearmament in response to the war in Ukraine. The Putin confidant even draws a Hitler comparison.

Russia's Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov has accused Germany of having plans for conquest similar to those of the Nazi era. Germany is undergoing militarization and re-Nazification, Lavrov said at a press conference on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. Why is this happening? "Probably with the same goal that (Adolf) Hitler had: to subjugate the whole of Europe," said the 75-year-old. While Hitler tried to inflict a strategic defeat on the Soviet Union, modern Germany is now trying to do the same with Russia.

Attack on Federal Chancellor Merz

Lavrov, who is considered an ardent supporter of the brutal war of aggression against Ukraine ordered by Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin and has repeatedly defended it, also attacked German Chancellor Friedrich Merz personally.

Merz's militaristic rhetoric was constantly increasing and he boasted that he had changed the constitution in order to make Germany a great military power again, said Lavrov. "When a person whose country committed fascist and Nazi crimes, the Holocaust and genocide, talks about Germany becoming a great military power again, then he has amnesia - and that is very dangerous."