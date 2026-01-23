A global survey by the Pew Research Center reveals a historic shift in public opinion: For the first time, China is viewed more favorably than the U.S. in more countries. In 25 of the 36 countries surveyed, the People's Republic ranks higher than the United States.

According to the poll, trust in the two heads of state, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, is low.

Survey in 36 countries For the first time, China is more popular than the U.S.

Here's what it's all about A global survey shows for the first time that China is viewed more positively internationally than the United States. This is the first time since the survey began in 2002 that the United States has fallen behind China.

In 25 of the 36 countries surveyed, China has a better image, including Canada and Mexico. The U.S. ranks ahead of China in only six countries.

According to the study's authors, this trend is attributable both to the United States' declining popularity and to China's improved reputation. Summary created with

Even its own neighbors no longer like the U.S.: According to a study, a majority of Canadians and Mexicans surveyed say they view China more positively than the United States.

59 percent of Mexicans have a positive view of China, while only 40 percent say they view the U.S. positively. In Canada, 33 percent view the U.S. positively, and 44 percent express a positive view of China.

This puts the two countries in very good company. Of the 36 countries where the survey was conducted, 25 view China more favorably than the U.S. In 5 countries, the two superpowers are roughly equally popular. Only in 6 countries does the U.S. still lead.

China has its largest lead in Pakistan—where 90 percent view the country favorably, compared to just 15 percent for the U.S.

At the other end of the spectrum, Israel is the United States’ biggest ally. There, the United States enjoys an 81 percent approval rating, while China’s stands at just 19 percent.

Support had already begun to wane earlier

The survey was conducted between February and May by the nonpartisan U.S. think tank Pew Research Center. A total of 42,000 people participated. They were asked whether they had a very positive, somewhat positive, somewhat negative, or very negative opinion of the two superpowers.

The survey has been conducted since 2002. This is the first time that the U.S. has been viewed less favorably than China. Jonathan Schulman, one of the study’s authors, told the British broadcaster BBC. Although favorability toward the U.S. had already plummeted earlier—for example, in 2008 at the end of George W. Bush’s term and in 2017 at the start of Donald Trump’s first term—China had still been less popular up until now.

Low Level of Trust in Both Heads of State

According to the study's authors, the change is related to both countries: The U.S. has become less popular, while China has gained favor.

According to the survey, trust in the two heads of state, Xi Jinping and Donald Trump, is generally low. However, in many of the countries surveyed, people view Xi more positively—even in Europe.

In Germany, Greece, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, Sweden, and the United Kingdom, Xi holds a double-digit lead over Trump. However, his highest approval rating in the United Kingdom is only 37 percent.

However, the U.S. still has the edge in one area: More people believe that the U.S. respects the freedoms of its citizens than is the case with China—but even this gap is narrowing.

The study's authors cite Sweden as an example: In 2021, 61 percent of respondents there believed that the U.S. respects personal freedom. This year, that figure has dropped to just 27 percent.