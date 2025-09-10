Almost one in ten children aged 5 to 19 is obese, according to Unicef figures (archive image). Picture: dpa

Global trend reversal: According to Unicef, for the first time there are more obese than underweight children and young people in the world. The consequences are manifold.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you A Unicef report shows: for the first time, there are more obese than underweight children and young people in the world.

For the first time, obesity is more common than underweight in most regions of the world - with the exception of sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. Show more

According to Unicef, severe overweight has for the first time replaced underweight as the most common form of malnutrition among children and adolescents. According to the Unicef nutrition report, underweight in children aged 5 to 19 has fallen from around 13 percent to 9.2 percent since 2000, while obesity has risen from 3 percent to 9.4 percent.

This means that for the first time, obesity is more common than underweight in most regions of the world - with the exception of sub-Saharan Africa and South Asia. As Unicef Germany announced in Cologne, the Unicef Nutrition Report is based on data from over 190 countries and includes household surveys, modeled estimates, forecasts and polls.

In many high-income countries, the proportion of obese children and adolescents is very high, for example 27 percent of 5 to 19-year-olds in Chile, 21 percent in the USA and also 21 percent in the United Arab Emirates.

Figures for Germany too

According to Unicef, the figures in Germany are relatively constant. One in four German children aged between 5 and 19 is overweight, with a slight upward trend: from 24% in 2000 to 25% in 2022. The proportion of obese children in this age group is constant at 8%.

"When we talk about malnutrition, we are no longer just talking about underweight children," says Unicef Executive Director Catherine Russell, summarizing the results. "Obesity is a growing problem that can affect children's health and development. Highly processed foods are increasingly replacing fruit, vegetables and protein at a time of life when nutrition plays a crucial role in children's growth, cognitive development and mental health."

The report warns that highly processed foods and fast foods are often cheap and aggressively marketed. In addition, the food and drink industry's marketing via digital channels is very effective in influencing young audiences.

What can be done? Mexico shows the way

The consequences of obesity go far beyond health risks: according to Unicef, overweight children are more likely to be absent from school, have problems with their self-esteem and are more likely to be bullied. Once developed in childhood or adolescence, obesity is difficult to reverse and often persists into adulthood.

The report highlights Mexico as a positive example. The government there recently banned the sale and distribution of highly processed foods and products with a high salt, sugar and fat content in public schools. Over 34 million children have benefited from this.