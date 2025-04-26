Ukrainian President Zelensky came to St. Peter's Square just moments after US President Trump. Markus Schreiber/AP/dpa

Since the outbreak of the war in Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky has been wearing a green shirt. Not so on Saturday: he is breaking with tradition for Pope Francis' funeral service.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Volodymyr Selensky has traveled to the Pope's funeral service.

He is not wearing his military look, but a black shirt.

US President Donald Trump is also present. Show more

The funeral mass for the late Pope Francis began in Rome in the presence of state guests from all over the world.

Contrary to his own suggestion, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selenskyj also attended. He had said that he might not be able to make it to Rome when he visited a district of Kiev on Friday that had previously been heavily bombed by Russia.

It had been eagerly awaited in advance whether Zelensky would appear and, if so, in what outfit. Shortly after 10 a.m., the Ukrainian president appeared - just a few meters behind US President Donald Trump.

And indeed, for the Pope's funeral service, Zelensky broke with the outfit he has normally worn since the outbreak of the war: Instead of a green military sweater, the Ukrainian president appears in a black shirt.

Numerous informal meetings

The many state guests took their seats to the side of the altar. President Javier Milei from Francis' home country Argentina sat at the very front. Next to him were the Italians with President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. From Germany, Federal President Frank-Walter Steinmeier and Acting Chancellor Olaf Scholz were among those in attendance.

Many international politicians will use the memorial service to speak to each other - at least briefly. This was announced by Trump, for example, even though he had no official appointments on his agenda.

Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni met British Prime Minister Keir Starmer on Friday, among others. EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and French President Emmanuel Macron also came to Rome.