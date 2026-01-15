A Ford employee calls Donald Trump a "pedophile protector" - the president responds with a middle finger and a "F*** you". The car company has now fired the employee, but thanks to the internet, Thomas Sabula doesn't have to worry about his future.

Philipp Dahm

Trump countered with a middle finger and an insult.

Ford fired the employee over the incident.

A crowdfunding campaign for Thomas Sabula has already raised more than 480,000 dollars. Show more

The scene goes around the world: Donald Trump is visiting the Ford plant in Detroit, Michigan, on January 13 when a worker insults him. "Pedophile protector," a man shouts at the president, whose administration is simply not moving forward with the publication of the files on the Jeffrey Epstein case.

Trump is no less crude: he gives the worker the middle finger and appears to give him a "F*** you". The matter now has consequences for the Ford employee, as a spokesperson for the company confirms: "We had a great event today and are proud of how our employees represented Ford," is the initial statement.

However, this does not apply to one person: "One of our core values is respect, and we do not tolerate anyone saying anything inappropriate in our facilities. If something like this happens, we have a procedure to deal with it, but we don't get into specific personnel issues."

Almost 500,000 dollars collected

The "Washington Post" identified the employee: Thomas "TJ" Sabula has no regrets about his performance, the 40-year-old tells the newspaper. "I feel like fate doesn't look at you very often, and when it does, you better be ready to seize the opportunity. And I think I did that today."

ARE YOU WILLING TO BOYCOT FORD, UNTIL TJ GETS HIS JOB BACK?



By suspending TJ Sabula, the man who called Trump a "Pedo Protector" Ford is showing that they too are in the ‘Pedo Protection business.



Your thoughts? pic.twitter.com/meJlVGamK0 — Lovable Liberal and his Old English sheepdog (@DougWahl1) January 14, 2026

And fate seems to have been kind to the American: Sean Williams from South Carolina is launching a fundraising campaign to "help TJ pay some bills". "Please help us raise funds for patriot TJ Sabula," it says on GoFundMe.

This is TJ Sabula, the Ford autoworker suspended by Ford Motor Company after he called out Donald Trump for being a pedophile protector. A GoFundMe has been created (link below) to support him.



RETWEET if you stand with Sabula against Trump! pic.twitter.com/cYGUqEUIr9 — Protect Kamala Harris ✊ (@DisavowTrump20) January 14, 2026

It continues, "TJ was suspended from his job at Ford Automotive Company for correctly calling President Donald J. Trump a pedophile protector!" In the meantime, Williams Sabula has handed over the crowdfunding campaign, which has already raised more than 480,000 dollars, or 384,000 francs.

But it won't be any more - which is down to Sabula himself: "We are very grateful for the great support," he writes on GoFundMe. "At this time, we are closing donations for this campaign and encourage you to look for other projects and organizations you can support."