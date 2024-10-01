The firefighters have not yet been able to stop the blaze. Uncredited/AP

Over 400 firefighters have been trying to fight a large forest fire on the Peloponnese peninsula for three days. So far without success. Two volunteers have lost their lives in the process.

More than 400 firefighters are battling a large forest fire in the north of the Greek peninsula of Peloponnese for the third day in a row. The area in the Corinth region covers an area of around 5 by 15 kilometers, as satellite images from NASA show.

In the morning, five fire-fighting helicopters and three fire-fighting planes as well as over 120 fire-fighting units were deployed. The smoke is so thick that it reaches as far as the capital Athens, some 120 kilometers to the east.

Two firefighters were recently injured during the extinguishing work, reported the TV station "ERTNews", citing the authorities. One was treated for respiratory problems, another was caught in the jet of water from a hose and injured his eye.

Two volunteers died in the fire

Two people had already died in the fire on Monday - a 35-year-old and a 40-year-old from the village of Ano Pitsa, who were helping a friend fight the fire, according to Greek media reports. Numerous volunteers are still working. Farmers arrived with heavy equipment to cut a swathe and prevent the fire from spreading.

Several villages were evacuated as a precaution. Schools in the region remain closed until further notice. Due to the clouds of smoke, elderly and sick people have been asked to stay at home.

