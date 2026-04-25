The forest fire in the southern Austrian region of Carinthia continues to spread. Facebook/Matthias Warmuth

A forest fire is currently raging in the south of Austria. An area the size of 150 football pitches is now burning. There is also a high risk of forest fires in some places in Switzerland.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you In Austria, a forest fire near Maria Luggau is spreading over around 110 hectares, fueled by drought and wind.

People are currently not at risk, but extinguishing the fire in the steep terrain is proving difficult and is also being carried out from the air.

At the same time, there is an increased risk of forest fires in parts of Switzerland, triggered by drought - sometimes even small causes such as a discarded cigarette are enough. Show more

A forest fire has spread in Austria. The fire is now burning near Maria Luggau in the province of Carinthia over an area of 110 hectares, according to the Hermagor district fire brigade command. The area is roughly the size of 150 football pitches.

People or settlements are not at risk. Attempts are being made to extinguish the fire in steep terrain, mainly from the air, using helicopters.

The fire broke out on Thursday evening for as yet unknown reasons. Wind and dry conditions helped the flames to spread. The extinguishing work proved to be difficult. A main road near the site of the fire was closed to traffic as a precautionary measure.

The forest fire in Carinthia's Lesachtal Valley, which broke out in steep terrain on Thursday evening, still had no end in sight on Friday evening, April 24, 2026. The fire had continued to spread during the day. Keystone

Great danger in parts of Switzerland too

There is also currently a high risk of forest fires in some places in Switzerland. The Federal Office of Meteorology and Climatology, MeteoSwiss, has issued a warning level 4 out of 5 ("high risk") for regions in the cantons of Graubünden and Ticino. For large parts of both cantons and for areas in the cantons of Glarus and Valais, warning level 3 ("considerable danger") applies.

In the red-marked areas there is a high risk of forest fires, in the orange-marked areas there is a considerable risk. MeteoSchweiz

The Federal Office strongly advises against lighting fires in the affected areas.

An incident yesterday in Domat/Ems GR demonstrated how little it takes for a fire to spread: 12 meters of the central reservation on the A13 freeway caught fire. The police suspect that the fire was caused by a discarded cigarette that was still smouldering.