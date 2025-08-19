In the small village of Störmthal, people are disgruntled about a large number of parking signs. dpa

In the small Saxon village of Störmthal, people are disgruntled by the large number of parking signs that line their village street. Could there be a better solution?

The local council originally only wanted a simple parking regulation.

In the 500-inhabitant village of Störmthal, south of Leipzig, there has been a lack of understanding about a forest of signs for several weeks. In the village street, 16 signs have been erected over a few hundred meters, announcing that parking is only permitted for a maximum of two hours in the parking bays there. Most of the residents don't like this, says village head Marc Etzolt. The forest of blue signs destroys the image of the green village street.

Lake visitors cause traffic problems in the village

The initiative for signage came from the voluntary local council itself. The background to this is the neighboring Lake Störmthal, which attracts many visitors when the weather is nice.

Instead of parking in a large paid parking lot, many drivers prefer to park their vehicles on the village street. The parking bays there could previously be used free of charge for an unlimited period.

What does the signage cost?

"As a local council, all we really wanted was for the parking zone, which has been signposted for a very long time, to only have a parking time limit," says Etzold. The local council had in mind one sign at the entrance to the town and one at the exit.

But instead, Störmthal was given a forest of blue signs two months ago. Putting up the signs cost 5,000 euros, says Etzold. Almost each of the parking bays is individually marked, with a sign indicating the start of the two-hour parking period and a sign announcing its end.

Municipality refers to StVO

The municipality of Grosspösna is responsible for this. It refers to the road traffic regulations. Only with the many signs could the parking bays have been marked in accordance with the law, says Grosspösna's mayor Daniel Strobel. Unlike a continuous parking strip at the side of the road, bays would have to be individually signposted.

The mayor reports that discussions have already taken place with the local council. The first step is to see whether the two-hour limit on the parking bays will encourage visitors to the lake to park their cars in the designated large parking spaces.