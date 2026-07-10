Anyone traveling to Southern Europe during the summer vacation should keep an eye on the wildfire situation. Several major fires are currently leading to evacuations. Here’s an overview of the largest wildfires.

Alarm in the South Forests in Europe are on fire—these vacation destinations are at risk

Here's what it's all about Several countries in Europe are currently being ravaged by wildfires.

Popular vacation destinations in the south are particularly affected.

Anyone traveling to Southern Europe should check the situation before leaving. Summary created with

There are currently an unusually large number of fires burning across Europe. According to the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS), approximately 119,000 hectares of land had already been destroyed by early July—significantly more than the long-term average.

Portugal, Spain, France, and Greece—all popular vacation destinations—have been particularly hard hit. The good news for tourists: The major wildfires are confined to specific regions, and many vacation areas remain safe to visit.

The risk of wildfires is currently very high, particularly on the Iberian Peninsula and in France. Efficient

Spain

The situation in Spain has worsened dramatically. While smaller fires on the Costa Brava are no longer the focus of attention, a major fire is raging in Andalusia (Almería province) a devastating wildfire. At least twelve people have lost their lives, and over a thousand people have had to be evacuated.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The fire is not yet fully under control. The area affected is the hinterland of the Costa de Almería around Los Gallardos and Bédar. Anyone planning a vacation on the Mediterranean coast should closely monitor the situation, particularly in Andalusia. Other tourist regions, such as the Balearic Islands or large parts of northern Spain, are not currently directly affected.

France

The situation in southern France remains tense. The massive wildfire west of Perpignan in the Pyrénées-Orientales has now destroyed about 4,600 hectares. More than 10,000 people have been forced to leave their homes. The fire is still active, even though thousands of emergency responders and firefighting aircraft from several EU countries are on the scene.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The area around Perpignan and parts of the Pyrenees should be avoided at this time. In addition, a high to very high risk of wildfires remains in effect across much of southern France.

Portugal

Portugal is once again among the hardest-hit countries this year. The massive wildfire near Vouzela in the north of the country was the largest in Europe so far, having burned approximately 13,000 hectares. The good news: The fire is now under control, though the risk of it reigniting remains high due to the heat and dry conditions.

A firefighting plane battles the flames of a wildfire near the small Portuguese town of Vouzela on July 4. Keystone

Authorities have increased their emergency response teams and have placed the country on high alert. Tourists should exercise caution, especially in inland areas; coastal regions are currently much less affected.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

Greece

Greece is once again battling numerous wildfires. Most recently, fires near Thessaloniki and west of Athens led to evacuations and warnings about toxic smoke. Firefighters have managed to contain several blazes, but the risk remains high due to the ongoing heat.

Greek authorities were battling a wildfire in an agricultural and forested area near Oreokastro, north of Thessaloniki. The fire spread rapidly, burning forested areas near industrial facilities and completely destroying two factories.



[image or embed] — Reuters (@reuters.com) 6. Juli 2026 um 04:10

Although the popular vacation islands—including Crete and the Cyclades—face an increased risk of wildfires, there are currently no reports of major active fires in the main tourist areas.

Italy

Italy, too, is not spared from the wildfire season. In addition to a generally increased risk of wildfires in the south of the country, as well as in Sicily, Sardinia, and parts of Piedmont, a fire in the Ossola Valley near the Swiss border is currently making headlines.

A fire has been raging there for nine days and has already destroyed more than 600 hectares of forest. Due to the heavy smoke, the federal government has even issued a warning via Alertswiss to the Swiss population in the Simplon region. The authorities urged people to keep windows and doors closed, turn off air conditioners, and avoid the affected area.

External Content This content comes from external providers such as YouTube, TikTok, or Facebook. Please enable "Swisscom advertising on third-party platforms" to view this content. Cookie Settings

The fire broke out in Cuzzago in the southern Ossola Valley, about 40 kilometers from Gondo, Valais, and is still not fully under control.

Although most of Italy's traditional vacation destinations are not currently affected by active large wildfires, travelers should keep an eye on how the situation develops locally.

The risk is lower in these regions If you want to minimize the risk of wildfires, you'll find much more relaxed conditions in several popular travel destinations: Austria

Germany (apart from a few local wildfire warnings)

Denmark

Baltic States

Great Britain

Scandinavia (with the exception of certain regions in southern Sweden)

Conditions can change within a few hours due to wind and heat. Anyone traveling to Southern Europe in the coming weeks should therefore check local warnings and the maps from the European Forest Fire Information System (EFFIS) shortly before departure.