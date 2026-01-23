The case of the former caregiver from Würselen, who was convicted of ten counts of murder, is expanding: The Aachen District Attorney’s Office is now investigating more than 120 additional suspected cases—and has already had 39 bodies exhumed in connection with the investigation.

A former caregiver from the Aachen region, who has already been convicted of ten counts of murder, is under investigation in connection with more than 120 additional suspected cases.

Here's what it's all about A former caregiver from the Aachen region, who has already been convicted of ten counts of murder, is under investigation in connection with more than 120 additional suspected cases.

In Aachen, 39 bodies have already been exhumed, and seven more in Cologne.

The new investigation concerns possible offenses committed before December 2023; another indictment could follow next year. Summary created with

Last November, a former caregiver was sentenced to life in prison by the Aachen Regional Court for ten counts of murder and 27 counts of attempted murder. The court also found that the crimes were particularly serious, which generally precludes release after 15 years.

According to the ruling, the man is alleged to have, on his own initiative, administered excessive doses of sedatives to seriously ill patients during night shifts at a clinic in Würselen—in some cases in combination with painkillers, and in some cases on multiple occasions.

The court found that the motive was a personal sense of unease regarding the condition of the victims, as well as a strong need for order. The caregiver had denied the allegations during the trial.

120 additional suspected cases

Now the case is taking on a much larger scope: According to its own statements, the Aachen Public Prosecutor’s Office is investigating more than 120 additional suspected cases. So far, 39 bodies have been exhumed there. The Cologne Public Prosecutor’s Office is also investigating possible homicides and has already had seven bodies exhumed.

The German national committed the crimes for which he was convicted between December 2023 and May 2024. The current investigation focuses on possible homicides that occurred prior to that period.

The man had been working at the clinic in Würselen since 2020. “The investigation currently goes back to September 2022,” said the spokeswoman for the district attorney’s office. This means that additional suspected cases could still come to light.

The Cologne Public Prosecutor's Office is also investigating

The Aachen Public Prosecutor's Office had already indicated after the verdict that it might file additional charges. It is not yet clear when these charges will be filed. “Probably sometime next year,” said the spokeswoman.

The Cologne Public Prosecutor's Office is also continuing its investigation because the man had worked at a clinic in Cologne until 2020. A spokesperson said that reviewing the cases will take a long time due to their complexity.