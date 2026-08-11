Two former members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army have been arrested in South Korea. One is alleged to have intercepted radio communications from South Korean and American fighter jets. The other is alleged to have recruited a female employee at a U.S. military base.

Here's what it's all about South Korea has arrested two Chinese citizens on suspicion of military espionage.

One of the men is said to have intercepted radio communications from fighter jets, while the other obtained classified information from a U.S. base.

Under South Korean law, the two suspects face a maximum sentence of life imprisonment. Summary created with

Two Chinese citizens have been arrested in South Korea on suspicion of espionage. Both suspects are former members of the Chinese People's Liberation Army, according to South Korea's official news agency, Yonhap.

One of the two men is accused of eavesdropping on radio communications between South Korean and U.S. fighter jets. To that end, the Chinese national, who is in his 60s, is alleged to have entered South Korea multiple times since January 2024 on a tourist visa and, using professional equipment, to have eavesdropped on communications between fighter jets and air traffic controllers from a hotel near Gunsan Airport in the southwestern part of the country.

Units from both the South Korean and U.S. Air Forces are stationed at Gunsan Airport. The man's stays in South Korea are said to have coincided with joint air force exercises between South Korea and the United States.

The second suspect is a 45-year-old ethnic Korean with Chinese citizenship. He is alleged to have recruited a South Korean woman who worked at Camp Humphreys, a U.S. military base in South Korea—the largest U.S. military base outside the United States. She is alleged to have obtained classified information there regarding U.S.-South Korean military exercises.

The U.S. has more than 28,000 troops stationed in South Korea

Under South Korean law, both men are accused of what is known as “aiding the enemy.” This offense carries a maximum penalty of life imprisonment.

The U.S. Army has about 28,500 troops stationed in South Korea and conducts military exercises with the South Korean armed forces every year. The next joint exercise begins next week.