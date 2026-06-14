Sam Bankman-Fried, founder of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX, was sentenced to 25 years in prison. (File photo) Bebeto Matthews/AP/dpa

Former crypto entrepreneur Sam Bankman-Fried has failed in his first attempt to appeal his conviction for fraud. The 25-year prison sentence stands.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you An appeals court has upheld the verdict against Sam Bankman-Fried and denied a reversal.

The former FTX CEO is serving a 25-year prison sentence and is currently 34 years old.

Bankman-Fried can now request a review by the full court or take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court. Show more

The 25-year prison sentence stands; fallen crypto king Sam Bankman-Fried’s appeal has failed.

Three appellate court judges refused to overturn the ruling that led to the lengthy prison sentence. The 34-year-old convicted fraudster can still request a review by the full court or take the case to the U.S. Supreme Court.

FTX, one of the largest trading platforms for cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin, collapsed spectacularly at the end of 2022. Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas and extradited to the U.S. He was convicted in 2024. An appeal is currently underway.

A billion-dollar hole or a liquidity crisis?

While the cryptocurrency business can be complicated, Bankman-Fried was ultimately charged with a classic fraud: embezzlement of client assets. Bankman-Fried was also behind a hedge fund called Alameda Research, which engaged in risky trades and borrowed funds from FTX.

In theory, collateral should have been posted for these transactions. There were also computer systems designed to ensure this. However, this software made a secret exception for Alameda. As a result, the hedge fund was able to run up as much debt with FTX as it wanted. When Alameda’s trades went south, the indictment alleges, a billion-dollar hole gaped in FTX’s coffers. Bankman-Fried, however, claims that while FTX was in a liquidity crisis, it was fundamentally solvent.

This position also formed the basis of Bankman-Fried’s appeal. During the trial in district court, the judge had barred the lawyers from telling the jury that FTX had been able to repay investors despite its insolvency. The appeal brief argued that this was a mistake. However, the appellate court judges ruled that this was irrelevant, as the fraud had already occurred at the time of the transfer to Alameda.

Pardon Only After Serving Sentence?

Bankman-Fried has also already requested a pardon. However, information in the U.S. Department of Justice’s system indicates that the 34-year-old, at least for now, intends to seek a pardon only after serving his full 25-year prison sentence. Under U.S. law, this would allow him to regain his right to vote. U.S. President Donald Trump said in an interview with the “New York Times” earlier this year that he had no intention of pardoning Bankman-Fried.