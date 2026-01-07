Following the arrest of Venezuela's President Nicolás Maduro by US troops, Switzerland has officially adopted a cautious stance. However, former Federal Councillor Alain Berset, who as Secretary General of the Council of Europe warns against the erosion of international law, has clearer words.

Sven Ziegler

Following the US military operation in Venezuela and the arrest of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, Switzerland officially called for restraint, but refrained from directly criticizing Washington. The Federal Department of Foreign Affairs referred to the importance of de-escalation, territorial integrity and the ban on the use of force in international law.

Alain Berset's reaction was much harsher. In a statement on X, formerly Twitter, the former Federal Councillor emphasized that any use of force on the territory of another state raises serious questions under international law. A world characterized by "exceptions and double standards" is not becoming safer, but more unstable.

Switzerland freezes Maduro's assets

Berset does not explicitly mention the USA or President Donald Trump. Nevertheless, his message is clear: violence must not become the political norm and law must not degenerate into an instrument of geopolitical interests. The current development points to a deeper change in the international order.

At the same time, the Secretary General of the Council of Europe warned that the situation in Venezuela should not be reduced to simple categories of approval or rejection. It is crucial that a political transition takes place peacefully, democratically and in accordance with the will of the population.

At the same time, the Federal Council has taken measures to freeze any assets of Maduro or people close to him in Switzerland. According to the authorities, the aim is to prevent an outflow of funds. Should the assets later prove to be illegal, Switzerland intends to ensure that they benefit the Venezuelan population.

The measure complements the sanctions against Venezuela that have been in place since 2018. Members of the current government in Caracas are not affected.