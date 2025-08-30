Alain Berset is to remain under observation in hospital for a few days. Archivbild: Keystone/Alessandro della Valle

Alain Berset, Secretary General of the Council of Europe, was admitted to hospital on Friday night. According to the Strasbourg-based organization, the former Federal Councillor's condition is not a cause for concern. However, Berset is to remain under observation for a few days as a precautionary measure.

As a result, Berset's participation in the strategy forum in Bled had to be canceled. The Slovenian authorities were informed of this, according to the Council of Europe's statement on Saturday. Berset's presence at the commitments planned for next week is still uncertain.

The Strategy Forum in Bled in Slovenia was established in 2006 when the country embarked on the path of European integration after joining the EU and NATO in 2004. According to its own information, the Strategy Forum is an annual international conference and a global platform for exchange on current and future social and political challenges.

Media service remains silent

53-year-old Berset was elected Secretary General of the Council of Europe in June 2024. The former Social Democrat Federal Councillor is the first Swiss to hold this position. The man from Fribourg had announced his retirement from the national government in 2023 after twelve years.

When asked, the Council of Europe's media service did not provide any details about the reasons for Berset's hospital stay or whether he has returned to Switzerland. The Federal Chancellery in Bern stated that it does not release private information about former federal councillors.