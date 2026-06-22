Former Federal Reserve Chairman Alan Greenspan. He was 100 years old. Keystone

For nearly two decades, Alan Greenspan shaped U.S. monetary policy like no other central banker. Now, the longtime Fed chairman has died at the age of 100 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

Noemi Hüsser

No time? blue News summarizes for you Alan Greenspan has died at the age of 100 from complications of Parkinson’s disease.

As Fed Chair from 1987 to 2006, he shaped the U.S. economy for decades. He steered the country through several crises and was long regarded as the “maestro” of monetary policy.

Later, Greenspan came under criticism for his loose monetary and regulatory policies. Many saw these as a contributing factor to the housing bubble and the financial crisis of 2007–2009. Show more

Alan Greenspan was one of the most influential central bankers in recent history. He has now died at the age of 100. He passed away at home from complications of Parkinson’s disease, as reported by NBC, citing his wife, journalist Andrea Mitchell.

Greenspan headed the U.S. Federal Reserve from August 1987 to January 2006 and was considered one of the most influential central bankers of all time when he stepped down. Under his leadership, the U.S. experienced the second-longest economic expansion in its history, from 1991 to 2001. His decision to let the economy run its course despite warnings of inflation earned him the reputation of a “maestro.”

Two months after taking office, Greenspan proved his mettle during the October 1987 stock market crash, when he stabilized the markets with liquidity injections. Later, he steered the U.S. through the 1990–91 recession, the Asian and Russian crises of 1997–98, the bursting of the dot-com bubble, and the aftermath of the September 11, 2001, attacks.

A Detour into Economics

But his reputation began to crack. Critics accused him of laying the groundwork for the housing bubble and the financial crisis of 2007–2009 through cheap money and his preference for lax regulation of the financial markets. Testifying before Congress in 2008, he admitted that he was in a state of “shocked disbelief”: he had been mistaken in assuming that the banks’ self-interest would prevent them from engaging in risky transactions.

Greenspan came to economics by a roundabout route: He studied clarinet at the Juilliard School and toured as a saxophonist with a swing band before switching to economics at New York University.