Clint Hill was one of the Secret Service agents involved in the assassination of John F. Kennedy. The former bodyguard has now died at the age of 93.

Clint Hill, the Secret Service agent who protected Jackie Kennedy on the day of John F. Kennedy's assassination, has died at the age of 93.

Hill suffered all his life from the events of November 22, 1963 and left the Secret Service almost ten years later.

In an interview in 1975, he tearfully expressed that he blamed himself for not having reacted quickly enough. Show more

Although few people know his name, the image of the agent who tried in vain to protect John F. Kennedy (1917-1963), who had been shot in Dallas on November 22, 1963, remains unforgotten. Clint Hill rushed to the rear of the car in front of him, in which the US President and his wife Jacqueline (1929-1994) were sitting.

Hill had been assigned to protect Jackie Kennedy that day and was riding in the car closest to the couple's car. When he saw that John F. Kennedy had been shot, he turned to his colleagues and gave them the thumbs down.

Now Hill is dead. This is reported by "CBS News", among others. According to the report, the former Kennedy bodyguard died last Friday at the age of 93 in his home in Belvedere, California.

The consequences of the assassination

Hill was a member of the Secret Service. This is the US government agency responsible for the security of the President, Vice President and former Presidents.

Clint Hill suffered all his life from the assassination of John F. Kennedy.

By his own account, he never recovered from the assassination and blamed himself for decades, so much so that he left the Secret Service at the age of just 43 - almost ten years after the assassination.

"If I had reacted just a little faster, I would be dead now. And I probably could have," Hill said in tears in a "CBS News" interview in 1975.

