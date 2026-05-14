Volodymyr Selensky's former spokeswoman makes serious accusations against her former boss. (archive picture) Bild: Sergi Kharchenkox / imago images / ZUMA Press

For Tucker Carlson's audience, Volodymyr Zelensky is a monster with a cocaine problem and a penchant for Nazi methods. Now it apparently got confirmation - from Selenskyj's ex-spokeswoman.

Jan-Niklas Jäger

No time? blue News summarizes for you Volodymyr Zelensky's former spokeswoman, Julia Mendel, has given an interview to the ultra-conservative journalist Tucker Carlson.

In it, she accuses the Ukrainian president of corruption and a cocaine problem. She claims that he demanded "Goebbels propaganda" from her.

She also makes the claim that Zelenskyi agreed to cede Donbass to Russia in spring 2022. However, Mendel was no longer in office at this time.

With her statements, for which she provides no evidence, Mendel serves the narrative of the US right. Show more

Just a few years ago, Volodymyr Zelensky's former spokeswoman only had positive things to say about the Ukrainian president. In a sensational interview with Tucker Carlson, she now lashed out at her ex-boss to such an extent that even the right-wing journalist, who rarely shies away from controversial statements, briefly lost his face.

Julia Mendel was Zelensky's press spokesperson from 2019 to 2021 - i.e. before the start of the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. While she described the president in extremely positive terms in books published shortly after she left office, she is now making all the more serious accusations against him.

Mendel: Selensky's cocaine use is an "open secret"

"He's a teddy bear in front of the camera", she says in the conversation with Carlson published on YouTube, "but as soon as the lights go out, he turns into a grizzly bear and destroys people".

The Ukrainian head of government has no empathy and his drug abuse - specifically, he has a cocaine problem - is an "open secret". She herself, says Mendel, had to do "Goebbels propaganda" for Selenskyj.

It is this parallel to the Nazi propaganda minister that makes the otherwise poker-faced Carlson smile. For the ultra-conservative presenter and one-time ally of Donald Trump, the statement is a real feast for the eyes.

Carlson's right-wing audience feels vindicated

"It confirms everything we already felt in our gut," writes one viewer in the comments. Another alludes to Selenskyj's Jewish faith and fuels anti-Semitic conspiracy theories when he writes: "The swamp is kosher." He is alluding to one of Donald Trump's calls for the swamp to be drained, with the swamp standing for a corrupt elite.

Carlson himself holds back in his criticism of Zelensky, whom he has already described as "rat-like" and a "persecutor of Christians". Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, the former Fox presenter has been of the opinion that Zelenskyi has "no interest in freedom and democracy".

Instead, the Ukrainian president is "a dictator, a dangerous authoritarian who has used hundreds of billions of US taxpayers' money to establish a one-party state in Ukraine". What Julia Mendel claims is exactly what Carlson's audience wants to hear.

Not the first controversy surrounding ex-spokesperson

This also applies to her claim that Zelenskyi agreed to cede Donbass to Russia during the negotiations held in Istanbul in spring 2022.

However, she was no longer in office at the time and was not involved in the talks in any other capacity. Mendel is of the opinion that Ukraine should agree to an immediate ceasefire, even if it means losing territory.

Julia Mendel was already a controversial figure before her appearance on Tucker Carlson's show. Earlier this year, she claimed that the former head of Ukraine's presidential office, Andriy Yermak, was practicing "black magic" and employing magicians to extract water from corpses, which they then used to make magical dolls that Yermak kept in a box.

In addition, Jermak, who resigned in November 2025 due to corruption allegations, would still act as a "puppeteer" in the background.