Former US Congressman George Santos has been sentenced to seven years in prison.

Former US Congressman George Santos sobbed in the courtroom when he heard the sentence. The Republican has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft.

Prosecutors accused the 36-year-old Republican of stealing from political supporters and using campaign contributions to fund personal expenses.

Santos has portrayed himself as the victim of an overreaching public prosecutor's office.

Former US Congressman George Santos has been sentenced to more than seven years in prison for fraud and identity theft. Santos, who pleaded guilty at the trial, sobbed in the courtroom when he heard the sentence. Prosecutors accused the 36-year-old Republican of stealing from political supporters and using campaign donations to finance personal expenses. He already lost his seat in the House of Representatives in 2023.

"Where is your remorse?" US District Judge Joanna Seybert asked the defendant as she sentenced him to 87 months in prison. The former politician from the US state of New York seemed to believe that others were always to blame. As part of a plea bargain with prosecutors, Santos agreed to pay a fine of around 580,000 dollars in addition to his prison sentence.

Santos did not respond to questions from reporters as he entered a Long Island courthouse. However, he told the AP news agency on Thursday that he had resigned himself to his fate. "I am doing as well as any person would under the circumstances," Santos wrote in a text message Thursday, adding that he was ready to face the consequences of his actions.

Prosecutors had sought seven years in prison for Santos, citing that he had shown no genuine remorse despite his allegations. They referred to recent comments made by Santos on social media in which he had portrayed himself as the victim of an overreaching prosecution. Santos' lawyers had requested two years in prison for their client.