Former US President Joe Biden has cancer.

Joe Biden's health dominated the election campaign until he withdrew from the race. He himself denies that his condition was the reason. Now he receives a worrying diagnosis.

Former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer, according to media reports.

According to Biden's office, it is an aggressive but treatable form of the disease.

Biden left office in January. A few months before the election, he withdrew from the race for a second term in July - partly due to considerable pressure from his own party. Show more

According to US media reports, former US President Joe Biden has been diagnosed with prostate cancer. As reported by CNN, Fox News and the New York Times, citing his office, it is an aggressive but treatable form of the disease. The 82-year-old was also found to have bone metastases. It is therefore a hormone-sensitive tumor, which improves the treatment options. Biden and his family are currently discussing the next steps with his medical team, it was reported.

Biden left office in January. He had actually wanted to run as a candidate for the Democrats in the 2024 presidential election. However, concerns grew during the election year and doubts were raised about his physical and mental condition. After considerable pressure, including from within his own party, he withdrew from the race at the end of July - just a few months before the election.

Biden repeatedly denied rumors

Biden had only recently rejected accusations of a decline during his time in the White House. Reports of an alleged drastic deterioration in his condition during his last year in office were false and lacked any basis, he said in an interview with ABC News at the beginning of May.

The Democrat admitted that he was not convincing in the TV duel against Trump. His performance in the exchange of blows had been a major source of criticism of him within the party. Nevertheless, he emphasized that the decision to drop out of the race was not made for health reasons, but to prevent a split in the Democrats. "I wanted to put the country above my personal interest," Biden emphasized.