Former US President Jimmy Carter has died.

"I'm just trying to make it to vote for Kamala Harris," the 100-year-old former president had said recently.

Former US President Jimmy Carter is dead. The 39th President of the United States died on Sunday in Plains, Georgia, surrounded by his family, according to Carter's foundation.

Jimmy Carter was US President from 1977 to 1981 and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his humanitarian work. According to American media reports, Jimmy Carter has now died at the age of 100.

Carter is survived by 4 children, 11 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren. "My father was a hero - not just to me, but to everyone who believes in peace, human rights and selfless love," the foundation quoted Carter's son Chip as saying. Public memorial services are planned in Atlanta and the US capital Washington.

The Democrat was not re-elected after his first term in office. He lost the election to the Republican Ronald Reagan. In 2002, Carter was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize for his "decades-long commitment to the peaceful resolution of international conflicts".

Carter was the oldest living former US president, and none of his predecessors reached a higher age than him. He was preceded in death by his wife Rosalynn, to whom he was married for 77 years, and a grandchild.

In November, he fulfilled his wish and voted by mail in the US presidential election. Carter had previously made it clear that he wanted to support the Democrat Kamala Harris.

Carter's health had been poor recently - he turned 100 on October 1. Around a year and a half ago, he stopped his medical treatment after several hospital stays and went into home care.

The oldest living successor to Carter is now the current incumbent Joe Biden (November 20, 1942), followed by Donald Trump (June 14, 1946), George W. Bush (July 6, 1946), Bill Clinton (August 19, 1946) and Barack Obama (August 4, 1961).

In 2015, Carter made a cancer illness public, which he was able to overcome. In recent years, Carter had been hospitalized several times due to falls.

Completely at peace with death

Carter had repeatedly intervened in politics after leaving the White House. Contrary to custom, the Democrat had also criticized subsequent presidents - including the Republican and President-elect Trump.

Carter's time in office was overshadowed above all by the hostage-taking of diplomats at the US embassy in Tehran in 1979 and the failed rescue operation the following year. After leaving the presidency, Carter and his wife Rosalynn founded the Carter Center in Atlanta to promote democracy, human rights and economic development. He remained actively involved in humanitarian work into old age.

In November 2019, Carter made it clear at a church service in his hometown of Plains that he was looking forward to death with composure. "I didn't ask God to let me live," he said. "I asked God to give me an appropriate attitude toward death. And I found that I was completely at peace with death."