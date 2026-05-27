Following new serious Russian attacks on Kiev, former SPD Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel warned urgently against further escalation on "Markus Lanz". At the same time, he spoke out clearly in favor of diplomatic talks with Russia. The nuclear threat from Moscow should not be underestimated, he said.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sigmar Gabriel calls for new diplomatic talks with Russia.

Experts warned on "Markus Lanz" about Moscow's nuclear threat.

Gabriel considers Russia's threats to be part of its military strategy. Show more

Russia firedaround 600 long-range drones and 90 missiles at the Ukrainian capital Kiev on Sunday night. The ARD studio was also hit. "Fortunately, there were no employees left," reported journalist Susanne Petersohn live on Markus Lanz as she walked through the rubble. She herself had found refuge between the waves of missiles in the subway station.

For the first, but probably not the last time: "The threat level remains high (...). It could be a difficult night ahead," she said. Petersohn is prepared: Her backpack is ready to hand in case of an emergency, she even sleeps with her passport so that she can always identify herself. "Everything is ready for the big attack," she said, adding: "But we always are." Petersohn was unimpressed by the fact that the Oreshnik mobile medium-range missile was used on Monday night: "We've already experienced everything, what else does Russia want to do to us?" she said, interpreting it as a signal to the West.

Political scientist Peter Neumann took a similar view: "The Oreshnik missile is more of a psychological weapon," he said. It was not being used as a means of warfare, but implied a nuclear threat and, with a range of up to 5,000 kilometers, could also be sent to Berlin or London. He could not rule out the possibility of it actually being used as a nuclear weapon. Before Russia resorts to this maximum escalation, however, there are further stages such as drone attacks or acts of sabotage.

Former Vice-Chancellor and SPD Foreign Minister Sigmar Gabriel was also convinced that the threats could not be dismissed as talk. "It is part of the military strategy and cannot be ruled out if Russia is up against the wall militarily," he explained. As Russia's economic situation is currently worse than it was three years ago, the opportunity for negotiations should be seized: "The Europeans must try to get a foot in the door," he emphasized.

Gabriel doubted that Vladimir Putin actually wanted to talk to former Chancellor Schröder or another European mediator, as the Russian President said after the military parade in Moscow at the beginning of May. "But there is no risk for us," he said, speaking out in favor of a joint EU initiative in coordination with Ukraine. He himself was also prepared to hold initial diplomatic talks: "Of course, everyone has to do that if they have the opportunity," he assured Markus Lanz when asked.

Journalist Kristina Dunz criticizes ex-SPD foreign minister on Lanz

On the next topic, the "scene of Iran", the same kind of talks are currently taking place. In the 48 hours prior to the broadcast, the USA and Iran had agreed to consider handing over enriched uranium to China. "That would be enough for Trump, but not for our neighbors," said Sigmar Gabriel, speaking of a "huge step". He would have liked to discuss the peace negotiations further, but Markus Lanz had another topic on the agenda: German domestic policy.

"I had hoped we could get around it," the former SPD foreign minister said when the presenter asked him about the German government's reaction to the Middle East conflict. He did not want to accept the statement by Federal Chancellor Friedrich Merz and Defense Minister Boris Pistorius that it was "not our war": "It is not our war, but we have interests and partners in the region, namely the Arab states," he said. They could have been helped with defensive weapons: "In the interests of the country and in view of its dependence on the Gulf, I would have liked to have seen action taken earlier," he added."

Former Vice-Chancellor Sigmar Gabriel spoke out in favor of diplomatic talks with Russia on "Markus Lanz" on Tuesday evening. ZDF

"Earlier action, Mr. Gabriel, would have gone back to your time!" - Kristina Dunz, political expert for the "Redaktionsnetzwerk Deutschland", picked up on the cue. "Earlier action would have been to take a much tougher stance towards an Iran that wants to wipe out Israel than you have done," she criticized.

"Don't tell me what we should say about Israel," Gabriel refused to be told, recalling that he was the first top Western politician to visit Iran after the nuclear weapons deal in 2015. There, he was shown a photo of the Revolutionary Guards with a target and the words "Kick this Zionist friend out of the country." In response to a journalist's question, he said that as long as Iran threatened Israel with annihilation, the West's relationship with the country would neither normalize nor would the sanctions be lifted. "I would deny that we have done too little," he added. Europe had not withdrawn from the agreement negotiated under US President Barack Obama; Donald Trump would have done so - "against the vigorous resistance of all Europeans."