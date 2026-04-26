Expressed their solidarity with Trump: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni (from left), France's President Emmanuel Macron, Canada's Prime Minister Mark Carney, US President Donald Trump and the UK's Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Keystone

After a shooting incident in Washington, where many members of the government were present, there is great horror in many places. How top international politicians are reacting.

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No time? blue News summarizes for you After the shooting at the gala dinner in Washington, international politicians strongly condemned the incident and expressed their dismay.

Several heads of state and government emphasized that violence has no place in democracies and expressed their support for Donald Trump.

At the same time, they paid tribute to the security forces and expressed their relief that those involved remained unharmed. Show more

After the shooting during a gala dinner in Washington with US President Donald Trump, top international politicians expressed their dismay. "Violence has no place in a democracy. I assure Donald Trump of my full support," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on the X platform, calling the attack unacceptable.

Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni expressed her condolences to Trump and all those present. "There must be no place for political hatred in our democracies. We will not allow fanaticism to poison the places of free debate and information," she wrote in a post.

Expressed her condolences to US President Donald Trump: Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni. Keystone

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X that it was a huge relief that Trump, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and all those present were safe. "Any attack on democratic institutions or the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms."

I am shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington overnight.



Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.



It is a huge relief that @POTUS, the First Lady and all those… — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) April 26, 2026

"Violence is never the right way"

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote that violence never has a place in politics. She thanked the police and security forces for their swift action to ensure the safety of the guests. EU Council President António Costa expressed similar sentiments. He called the events on X deeply disturbing. Political violence has no place in public life and must be firmly rejected.

Spain's head of government Pedro Sánchez said: "Violence is never the right path. Humanity can only progress through democracy, coexistence and peace."

"I am relieved that the President, First Lady and all guests are safe and well," wrote Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on X. Political violence has no place in any democracy. His thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote that he and his wife were shocked by the attempted assassination of Trump. They said they were relieved that the Trumps were safe and wished the security guard who was shot in the incident a speedy recovery.