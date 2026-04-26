Italy's Prime Minister Georgia Meloni expressed her condolences to Trump and all those present. "There must be no place for political hatred in our democracies. We will not allow fanaticism to poison the places of free debate and information," she wrote in a post.
British Prime Minister Keir Starmer wrote on X that it was a huge relief that Trump, his wife, First Lady Melania Trump, and all those present were safe. "Any attack on democratic institutions or the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms."
I am shocked by the scenes at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner in Washington overnight.
Any attack on democratic institutions or on the freedom of the press must be condemned in the strongest possible terms.
It is a huge relief that @POTUS, the First Lady and all those…
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen wrote that violence never has a place in politics. She thanked the police and security forces for their swift action to ensure the safety of the guests. EU Council President António Costa expressed similar sentiments. He called the events on X deeply disturbing. Political violence has no place in public life and must be firmly rejected.
Spain's head of government Pedro Sánchez said: "Violence is never the right path. Humanity can only progress through democracy, coexistence and peace."
"I am relieved that the President, First Lady and all guests are safe and well," wrote Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney on X. Political violence has no place in any democracy. His thoughts are with all those who have been shaken by this disturbing event.
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu wrote that he and his wife were shocked by the attempted assassination of Trump. They said they were relieved that the Trumps were safe and wished the security guard who was shot in the incident a speedy recovery.