A World Cup celebration in Spain ended in a fatality. A 13-year-old boy was struck by debris from a collapsing fountain and later died in the hospital. Authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.

Across Spain, people took to the streets to celebrate the World Cup title.

Here's what it's all about A well collapse cast a shadow over the World Cup celebrations in Spain.

A 13-year-old boy died, and three other people were injured.

Authorities are now investigating the cause of the accident in Ciudad Rodrigo. Summary created with

A victory celebration following Spain’s World Cup triumph came to a tragic end in Ciudad Rodrigo, in the western part of the country. A 13-year-old boy died after part of the famous Fuente del Árbol Gordo fountain collapsed during the celebrations. Three other people were seriously injured, according to Spanish media reports.

After the final whistle of the World Cup final against Argentina, crowds of fans poured into the streets to celebrate the victory. Many gathered around the fountain when its upper section suddenly gave way and fell onto several people who had been standing there.

The teenager was treated at the health center in Ciudad Rodrigo, but died there shortly afterward.

At least two other people were injured, including one person with a broken leg. The area around the fountain has been cordoned off, and authorities have launched an investigation into the cause of the accident.