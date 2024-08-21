Two bodies discovered on board sunken yacht - Gallery Italian police divers stand on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat near the site of the sinking of the "Bayesian". Image: dpa Rescue workers search for the missing persons. Image: dpa Two bodies discovered on board sunken yacht - Gallery Italian police divers stand on a rigid-hulled inflatable boat near the site of the sinking of the "Bayesian". Image: dpa Rescue workers search for the missing persons. Image: dpa

After the accident off Sicily, the search for six missing people is in full swing. There is little hope of finding anyone alive. Four bodies have now been recovered.

dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Divers have recovered four more bodies following the sinking of the luxury yacht "Bayesian".

The identities have not yet been released.

There were 22 people on board. 15 were rescued and brought ashore. Show more

Two and a half days after the superyacht sank off the coast of Sicily, divers searching for missing persons have discovered four bodies. Reporters from the AP news agency were able to observe on Wednesday how emergency services unloaded two body bags from lifeboats at the port of Porticello.

The head of the Sicilian civil defense, Salvatore Cocina, later confirmed the discovery of two more bodies. This means that two occupants of the yacht are still missing.

A total of six people were thought to be on board. The exact course of the accident has still not been clarified. The captain was questioned by the police for hours.

The wreck of the approximately 50-metre-long "Bayesian", which was carrying British billionaire Mike Lynch, his family and guests, lies on the seabed at a depth of around 50 meters. According to the fire department, the ship has tipped on its side, making underwater work difficult. On Tuesday, special divers from the fire department were first able to examine a few rooms below the bridge before reaching the cabins.

The "Bayesian" sank early Monday morning in a severe storm with strong winds off the port of Porticello, not far from the island's capital Palermo. There were 22 people on board. 15 were rescued and brought ashore.

However, the hope of finding anyone alive is now practically nil. The missing persons were four Britons and two US citizens. In addition to Lynch, they include his 18-year-old daughter. His wife was rescued.

dpa