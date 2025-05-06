The photo shows the cardinals walking in procession to the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican at the beginning of the conclave in 2005. (archive picture) dpa

At the conclave, the cardinal electors sit together until a new pope is found. There are a number of special features.

With its mysterious and ancient rules, the conclave to elect a new pope is fascinating. From Wednesday, the world will be watching the Vatican with bated breath. In principle, the procedure is clear: the cardinal electors seal themselves off until they have agreed on a successor to the Holy See by a two-thirds majority in the Sistine Chapel.

Not only was the process different in the past, but over the centuries it has also been super-fast and yawningly slow. It was even once held in Germany. An overview of curious facts about the conclave:

The longest conclave lasted almost three years

The longest papal election in history lasted a total of 33 months, or almost three years. Of the cardinals who gathered from November 1268, some wanted an Italian, others a Frenchman.

The conclave might have lasted even longer if the inhabitants of the town of Viterbo north of Rome had not put pressure on the cardinals. To speed up the election, they covered the roof and rationed the voters' food. On September 1, 1271, a compromise was finally reached: Gregory X was elected as the new pope.

The shortest conclave lasted just a few hours

After the election marathon, the Catholic Church under Pope Gregory X. (1271-1276) formed the conclave as it is known today. Prior to this, there were times when a pope was elected on the day of his predecessor's death. From 1274, there was to be a waiting period of at least ten days until the first ballot. This was later extended to 15 days. The shortest conclave to date, which elected Julius II (1503-1513) on October 31, 1503, lasted just a few hours.

The conclave - not always in Rome and once in Germany

Today it is clear: the conclave takes place in the Sistine Chapel in the Vatican and a new pope is found when white smoke rises from the chimney. The papal election first took place under Michelangelo's famous frescoed ceiling in 1492 and has been held there every time since 1878.

Before that, there was a lively hustle and bustle in the towns: In France, a pope was elected in conclave six times. The last conclave that did not take place in Rome was in Venice in 1800. For fear of Napoleon, the cardinals looked for a place near Austria. There was one conclave in Germany: Martin V was elected at the Council of Constance in November 1417.

The youngest and oldest elected pope

Pope Clement X was the oldest pope at the age of 79. Keystone

Currently, when the conclave is about a young pope, it usually refers to a candidate who is around 60 years old. Pope John XII, on the other hand, was only just of age from today's perspective: he was elected head of the Catholic Church in 955 at the age of 18.

The oldest popes to sit in the Holy See for the first time were Coelestine III (elected in 1191) and Coelestine V (elected in 1294), who were both almost 85 years old. Pope Francis was 76 when he became head of the Catholic Church in 2013.