A children's birthday party in California ended in tragedy. Four people, including three children, were killed in a targeted shooting. The perpetrators are still on the run.

Dominik Müller

Four people were killed and eleven others injured in a shooting during a children's birthday party in the Californian town of Stockton on Saturday.

The shooting took place in a party hall where more than 100 people had gathered to celebrate the birthday of a 2-year-old. According to the authorities, it was probably a "targeted mass shooting".

This is what is known about the attack.

The victims

According to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office, the four victims were three children, ages 8, 9 and 14, and a 21-year-old woman. The 8-year-old victim attended a school in Stockton, according to Mayor Christina Fugazi. No further details about the victims were released.

Eleven other people with gunshot wounds were also taken to hospitals in the area. Not much information is known about their state of health. At least one person is said to still be in a critical condition.

The crime

The shooting began shortly before 6 p.m. on Saturday in the ballroom. Several US media outlets reported that the shooting continued outside the venue. According to the sheriff's spokeswoman, investigators believe it was a "targeted incident". However, authorities did not provide further details on who may have been the target or why they believe the attack was premeditated.

According to Roscoe Brown, who works for the Stockton City Council, the party was dedicated to his brother's granddaughter. The child, whose second birthday was being celebrated, was unharmed. Brown also said that a niece and a nephew had been shot and that he knew several other victims.

The perpetrators

The unknown perpetrators are still at large. San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow told reporters Sunday afternoon that investigators were still evaluating evidence collected at the scene, but that multiple shooters may have been involved.

No information is yet known about the motive for the crime either.

However, Stockton Mayor Fugazi wrote in a statement on Facebook about "gang crime that exists in cities across the country. The crime was an act of pure terrorism."

The FBI is also involved and the White House has also pledged its support. According to the New York Post, Mayor Fugazi received a call from an advisor to US President Donald Trump.

A few hours after the shooting, the police also arrested five people for weapons and gang-related offenses, although Withrow explained that there was no evidence that these arrests were connected to the murders in the banquet hall.

The police are relying on witnesses who can make statements about the perpetrators.

The reactions

San Joaquin County Sheriff Patrick Withrow: "This is a moment where our community needs to show that we will not tolerate this behavior where people just walk in and kill children. So if you know anything about this, we need you to come forward and tell us what you know."

Jason Lee, Deputy Mayor of Stockton: "I am shocked and angry about the mass shooting at a child's birthday party. A birthday party should never be a place where families have to fear for their lives."

Christina Fugazi, Mayor of Stockton: "Families should be together instead of standing next to their loved ones in the hospital praying for their survival."

San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office: "The investigation is still ongoing and new information continues to emerge. Early indications are that this may be a targeted incident and investigators are looking at all possibilities."