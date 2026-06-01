Quattro persone carbonizzate sono state trovate in un'auto ferma in un distributore di carburante lungo la statale 106 ad Amendolara,sul versante ionico della provincia di Cosenza. Si tratterebbe, secondo le prime notizie,di 4 migranti. Non si sarebbe trattato di un incidente. pic.twitter.com/755PZu0GpB — Franco Scarsella (@FrancoScarsell2) June 1, 2026

The charred bodies of four men have been discovered in a burnt-out car at an Italian petrol station. The bodies were found in a minivan that had caught fire at a petrol station in the small municipality of Amendolara in the south of the country.

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The charred bodies of four men have been discovered in a burnt-out car at an Italian petrol station. The bodies were found in a minivan that had caught fire at a petrol station in the small municipality of Amendolara in the south of the country.

According to initial police reports, they are probably migrants from Pakistan. It is suspected that they had been working nearby as harvest workers.

In the region, many people from Asia are employed in agriculture for very low wages. The working conditions and the treatment of foreign harvest workers outside the fields have repeatedly been the subject of much criticism in Italy.

The background to the discovery is still completely unclear. Investigations are being carried out in all directions, it was said. The dead were found by the fire department, which had been called to the fire at around 1.00 pm. The petrol station, which is located on a state road near the sea, was cordoned off by the police. The municipality of Amendolara belongs to the Calabria region. It has around 3000 inhabitants.