Four people have been injured with a hatchet on a French commuter train. According to the local police, it was an act of retaliation between young people.

Two people were seriously injured, two others slightly.

Four people have been injured with a hatchet on a French commuter train. The attack took place at the Ozoir-la-Ferrière RER station (Seine-et-Marne).

Two people were seriously injured, two others slightly. The exact circumstances of the crime are still unclear. According to a police spokeswoman, however, the attack was in retaliation.

One person was injured in the head and another had his hand chopped off.

Train operator SNCF announced on X this morning that there had been an incident on a train in Ozoir-la-Ferrière and that the police and fire department were on the scene. No details were given for the time being. Some trains were canceled.

According to French media reports, minors were involved in the violent confrontation, which is said to have escalated between several of them on the train.

A group of around ten people attacked another group who were on the train. According to reports, the attackers were waiting for the train to arrive.

"They were hooded, covering their faces with scarves and caps. They were all dressed in black," an eyewitness told Le Parisien. According to him, they were two groups of hostile youths. He also heard the friends of the injured swear revenge: "We will kill you", they are said to have said.