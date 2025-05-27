After the horror drive in Liverpool IMAGO/Shutterstock

Several people are in a critical condition after a car drove into a crowd in Liverpool, according to Mayor Steve Rotheram.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four people are in a critical condition after the horror drive in Liverpool.

There are still four people in a "very, very bad condition" in hospital, he told the British broadcaster BBC. "We obviously hope they pull through."

On Monday evening , a car drove into a crowd of people. Thousands of football fans were there to celebrate Liverpool FC's championship. In addition to 27 people who were taken to hospital, a further 20 people with minor injuries were treated at the scene.

The police spoke of two serious injuries during the night, including one child. When asked whether he had received an update on the number of injured, Rotheram said in the interview: "No, not directly, but of course we are in contact with the police and the emergency services."

Unlike in Southport

Investigators arrested a 53-year-old man. It is not yet clear whether it was an accident, a medical emergency or a targeted attack. The police have so far only ruled out terror as a motive. The police also announced that he was a white British man from the region.

Last summer, the police came under fire for spreading false information about the perpetrator following a knife attack at a children's dance class in Southport. Right-wing extremist riots broke out in several towns across the country at the time.

Were the police right to publish details this time? They had wanted to make sure that the facts were known as quickly as possible, Rotheram told the BBC. In his opinion, Merseyside Police had done a brilliant job in trying to contain things and releasing information.