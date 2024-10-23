There has been an explosion in the Turkish capital Ankara. X

Four people have been killed in an attack on the premises of an arms company in Turkey. There was initially no information on the background to the attack.

According to President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, four people were killed in an attack on the premises of an arms company in Turkey. 14 people were injured in the attack in a suburb of the capital Ankara, said the Turkish head of state. Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said that two "terrorists were neutralized", a man and a woman. It initially remained unclear whether the attackers had been arrested or killed. Their identities were still being clarified.

There was initially no information on the background to the attack. Justice Minister Yilmaz Tunc stated that an investigation had been initiated.

The media published images from surveillance cameras showing the suspected assassins, a man and a woman, with firearms. The state-affiliated broadcaster DHA reported that three attackers had arrived in a cab. Video footage also showed an explosion and gunshots could be heard in the background.

The surrounding area was cordoned off. According to media reports, numerous ambulances drove to the scene of the attack. The military was also on the scene. The Turkish broadcasting authority Rtük imposed a news blackout on the subject.

The Turkish Aerospace Corporation (Tusas) is a subsidiary of the state-owned Defense Industry Agency. Among other things, the company is a major producer of fighter aircraft and drones. Among other things, Tusas has co-developed the prototypes of the Turkish Kaan fighter aircraft. Yerlikaya called the company the "apple of the eye" of the domestic defense industry.

In Turkey, both the Islamic State (IS) terrorist militia and the banned Kurdish Workers' Party (PKK) have carried out serious attacks in the past, including in the capital Ankara.

