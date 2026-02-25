Donald Trump once promised to "drain the swamp" in political Washington. In the Epstein case, the 79-year-old is now threatening to sink into it himself: More and more questions are being raised about his own role, the pedophile's death and his connection to the CIA.

No time? blue News summarizes for you FBI has slowed down NYPD investigation: After Jeffrey Epstein was arrested in New York on July 6, 2019, the federal police instructed local colleagues to stand down.

There was apparently a murder investigation: Although Epstein's death is always sold as a suicide, a New York deputy district attorney wrote that he was investigating an intentional homicide.

Trump: Justice withholds accusations. US media can now prove that more than 50 pages are missing in which the FBI interviewed an alleged victim of the president.

What role do intelligence agencies play? Republican Thomas Massie says that Epstein had relationships with domestic and Israeli intelligence services. His party colleague Massie is now demanding that the CIA release the relevant files. Show more

The Department of Justice considers the Epstein scandal to be closed: Minister Pam Bondi does not want to publish any more files or retract the many redactions.

According to her, there should also be no further investigations in the USA, while abroad, for example in the UK or Norway, the authorities are launching new investigations after men have come into the crosshairs as a result of previous publications by the judiciary.

Russian model Ruslana Korshunova visited Epstein's island when she was 18 years old. Two years later she jumped from her 9th-floor apartment in NY. Top model Ruslana Korshunova, 20, killed herself after visiting Epstein's 'paedo island' as she's named in unsealed docs



[image or embed] — Raider (@iwillnotbesilenced.bsky.social) 4. Februar 2026 um 05:45

But Bondi has made her calculation without the host. The pressure on the US authorities is constantly growing - and the following 4 points play their part.

FBI has slowed down NYPD investigations

The specialist portal "Just Security" has taken a closer look at emails that were published with the Epstein files: In it, the FBI apparently instructs New York police and prosecutors to hold back after the NYPD arrested Jeffrey Epstein on July 6, 2019.

27-year-old Jeffrey Epstein is featured as "Bachelor of the Month" in the US magazine "Cosmopolitan" in July 1980. Stephen Ogilvy/Cosmopolitan

Emails from July 10 and 11 show that the federal police are demanding that the New York District Attorney's Office (DANY) and the Special Victims Unit (SVU), which deals specifically with victims of sexual violence, stop their investigations.

"The FBI has already contacted NYPD leadership and told them that the SVU has been ordered to stand down and that all Epstein matters must go to and through us. The DANY could still try to continue with their own investigators, so I think you should make a call," one of the emails reads.

Jeffrey Epstein with two women in an undated photo. US-Justizministerium

Another email suggests that after the arrest of Ghislaine Maxwell, the FBI fears that the New York district attorney's office will continue its investigation. "It could be a problem if DANY were to continue the investigation into Prince Andrew or [Epstein's] best friend Maxwell. That's something we might want to find out."

There was apparently a murder investigation

On August 10, 2019, Jeffrey Epstein was found dead in his cell at New York's Metropolitan Correctional Center. The official interpretation: the paedophile took his own life.

However,"The Daily Beast " has now stumbled across an email from June 11, 2020, in which both the sender and the recipient have been made unrecognizable: It presents the situation surrounding Epstein's death very differently.

The email, in which an assistant district attorney writes of the "murder of Jeffrey Epstein" in June 2020. US-Justizministerium

"I am an [assistant district attorney] in the [Eastern District of New York] and I am working on the investigation of the death of an inmate at the [Brooklyn jail]," the email begins. "The [medical examiner's office] has told me that they have signed a confidentiality agreement in connection with the murder of Jeffrey Epstein."

There has been an official murder investigation, according to this email. The deputy district attorney wrote to the unknown recipient that he would use a similar confidentiality agreement and asked if a template could be sent to him.

Trump: Justice withholds allegations

An anonymous source claims that Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein held "Calendar Girls" parties at Trump's luxury club Mar-a-Lago, where minors were "auctioned off" to be groped by Trump afterwards.

Wow the BBC did a Documentary that has exposed the Epstein files & also Trump & what he was really like!Trump was seen at Parties all over with girls around the ages of 14 &15! Some of the guests said that the way Trump acted around them was gross.They called him a shark! pic.twitter.com/mR0NJ0p8Aw — Suzie rizzio (@Suzierizzo1) February 23, 2026

This allegation has not been verified and the presumption of innocence applies. It is curious that these allegations became public with the publication of the Epstein files, but the Department of Justice has deleted the relevant documents, as "Snopes" points out.

Democrats have long suspected that Pam Bondi is sweeping allegations against Donald Trump under the carpet. On October 7, Congressman Dick Durban approached the Attorney General about this: Who gave the order for the FBI to specially flag files on Trump?

Remember when Dick Durbin cornered Pam Bondi on the Epstein files?



Durbin: “Who ordered Trump’s records to be flagged?”



Bondi: “I’m not going to discuss that.”



Not “I don’t know.”

Not “There was no order.”



Silence.



The files were real. The flagging was real. The cover-up was… pic.twitter.com/aDSCo7Ixqz — Brian Allen (@allenanalysis) February 23, 2026

At the time, Pam Bondi did not deny before the Senate Judiciary Committee that her department had searched files on Trump. She only said: "I'm not talking about that." However, US media are now reporting that the ministry not only sifted through the documents accordingly, but also censored them.

An investigation by NPR reveals that the Department of Justice is withholding the testimony of a woman who accuses Donald Trump of abusing her many years ago when she was still a minor. In total, more than 50 pages of interview transcripts and other investigative findings are missing.

Rubin: "MS NOW reports there is at least one witness for whom 3 interviews with the FBI in rapid succession in 2019 are missing [from the Epstein files]. What's the big deal? We can also confirm that woman is the same person who in a 2025 FBI presentation is identified to have… pic.twitter.com/H650HPyQff — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) February 24, 2026

The broadcaster "MS Now" comes to the same conclusion - see above post. The woman accusing Trump was interviewed several times in 2019. She is said to have been forced to have oral sex and beaten at the age of 14 to 15. The woman concerned was said to have been afraid of Trump's power. Her statements were kept secret - except for a transcript in which she did not accuse the president.

Democratic MP Ted Lieu speaks plainly: "Donald Trump is in the Epstein files a thousand times over. There are highly disturbing allegations in these files: Donald Trump raped children. Donald Trump threatened to kill children. I encourage the press to investigate these allegations."

“Donald Trump raping children”



I have been waiting for a Democrat to simply stand in front of a camera and say what’s in the Epstein files.



Thank you, Ted Lieu.pic.twitter.com/YVGzheu3ww — Evan (@daviddunn177) February 18, 2026

He can't understand Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche, says Lieu: "[On February 17] he said it's not a crime to party with Jeffrey Epstein. That's actually not correct. If Epstein solicited minors for his sex parties and you show up there and mingle, you are guilty under the law."

What role do secret services play?

Alongside Marjorie Taylor Greene, Lauren Boebert and Thomas Massie, who started the Epstein scandal with Democrat Ro Khanna, Nancy Mace is one of the few Republicans who voted in favor of releasing the relevant files.

🚨 EPSTEIN FILES — THE TRUTH MAY FINALLY BE COMING



Congresswoman Nancy Mace has just confirmed what many suspected.



Members of Congress are now reviewing unredacted Epstein documents — and what she found was serious enough that she is compiling a list of names to be called… pic.twitter.com/OnY270lvQx — Jim Ferguson (@JimFergusonUK) February 17, 2026

And Nancy Mace believes that there are more documents about the pedophile: "Yes, I do," she replies when asked whether she believes the CIA has more information. "I would like to know more," she says in an interview - see above post.

Although as a member of parliament she should have access to the uncensored files, many parts are still blacked out. However, she has emails from Epstein that are not in the published files. "They refer to CIA documents, and I have the numbers of the files and their names.

We're calling on the Central Intelligence Agency to allow us to view any and all records, documents, photos, videos, passports, and other materials they may have in their possession relating to Jeffrey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.



Congress needs to know what, if any,… pic.twitter.com/hL5lvsZUpV — Rep. Nancy Mace (@RepNancyMace) February 17, 2026

Mace has now submitted an official request to the US secret service demanding the release of this information: "Congress needs to know what relationship, if any, the CIA had with Jeffrey Epstein and what information it is sitting on," the 48-year-old writes on X. "Secret or not, we want to see it."

Thomas Massie says the US government is controlled by Israel and is covering up the Epstein Files pic.twitter.com/QOm5WLqZBn — Mr Pool (@pooL_rM311_7221) February 23, 2026

Thomas Massie takes the same line when the Republican is asked why Trump is being so obstructive about the Epstein files: "These files incriminate billionaires, friends of his and political donors that he wants to protect. Epstein also had close ties to our own intelligence agencies and to Israel's intelligence agencies. That's why there are so many efforts to stop all this."

