Police publish pictures of two children. Polizei Mainz

Four children are missing from a youth hostel in Mainz. The police cannot rule out the possibility that the siblings are in a helpless situation - and are now searching for them with pictures.

Sven Ziegler

No time? blue News summarizes for you Four siblings aged between eight and 15 have disappeared in Mainz.

The children left a youth reception center on Saturday and have not been found since.

The police are asking the public for information - there could be a dangerous situation. Show more

Four children have been missing in Mainz since Saturday morning. According to a police statement, they are the siblings Mustafa (8), Klara (11), Esmike (13) and Kamilia (15) A., who were last seen in a children's and youth reception center.

"It cannot be ruled out that the minors are in a helpless situation," Mainz police said on Sunday. All four have links to Rüsselsheim, which is why the manhunt has now been extended to surrounding areas.

Investigators have published photos of two of the children and are calling on the public to help. According to the police, eight-year-old Mustafa has black, short hair in a pot cut and only speaks Ukrainian.

Police ask for information

Eleven-year-old Klara also has black hair, with bangs at the front and a plait at the back. Esmike (13) is described as wearing a black cap, gray jogging pants and a black jacket and speaks Hungarian. The eldest sister Kamilia (15) also has black hair.

Anyone who can provide information on the whereabouts of the children should contact the Mainz criminal investigation department on 06131 65-33312 or call the emergency number 110.

The police are also relying on witness reports on social media in their search. Further information will be published as soon as new information is available.