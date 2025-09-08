Four young women died in the fire. Geir Olsen / NTB / Getty

In Hamar, around 120 kilometers north of Oslo, four young women have died in a fire in a detached house. The police are not currently assuming foul play.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Four young women have been found dead following a fire in a detached house in Norway. This was announced by the police in Hamar, Norway.

The victims were reportedly 18 and 19 years old. Initially only three of the women had been found, but in the early afternoon emergency services also found the fourth victim.

According to the police, the four were friends. They were at the home of one of the friends when the fire broke out. The fire was under control on Monday morning, but the fire department was still in action. The police are not currently assuming that a crime has been committed, according to the statement. The cause of the fire was still unclear.

The NTB news agency reported that the police received the first emergency call shortly after 5am. Images from the city of Hamar, which is located around 120 kilometers north of Oslo, show tall columns of smoke. The university campus in Hamar remained closed on Monday due to the massive smoke development. The university announced this on its website.