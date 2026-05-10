A girl was hit by a train in Sipplingen, Germany, on Sunday. She died in hospital. Klaus-Dietmar Gabbert/dpa

A 4-year-old girl was struck and fatally injured by a regional train while crossing a level crossing with her walking bike in Sipplingen (Germany) on Lake Constance on Saturday.

Lea Oetiker

No time? blue News summarizes for you A 4-year-old girl was hit by a train in Sipplingen on Lake Constance on Saturday.

She had crossed a level crossing on her balance bike despite the barriers being closed.

The child later died of her injuries in hospital. Show more

A 4-year-old child was fatally injured in a serious accident with a train on Lake Constance on Saturday.

As the police reported to several German media, the girl is said to have crossed a level crossing in the center of Sipplingen, in Germany, on her balance bike, although the barriers were already closed.

Despite emergency braking, a regional express train hit the child. The four-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries and was taken to hospital by helicopter. She died there during the night as a result of the accident.

There were around 65 passengers on the train at the time of the incident. They were physically unharmed, but were subsequently treated by medical and support staff as well as psychologists.