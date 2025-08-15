10:44 a.m.

"Fox News" is known as Donald Trump's house and court broadcaster: Not least because of this, the 79-year-old gives the first interview to the US broadcaster after the Alaska summit. A scoop for presenter Sean Hannity, with whom the president is on friendly terms.

In the interview, Trump speaks very favorably about Putin and states that he now sees the ball in Kiev's court. Here, "Fox News" presents the path to peace as very viable.

All the more remarkable is the assessment of the "Fox News" journalist on site: Jacqui Heinrich reports critically on the meeting from Alaska. The president did not allow any questions, which "surprised" the press. "That was very unusual, atypical," the 36-year-old explains to the public.

The media would now wait for the minutes of the meeting: "The feeling in the room was not good. It didn't look like things were going well. And it seemed like Putin came in and flat out said directly what he wanted to say, got his picture next to the president and then left."

According to The Daily Beast, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade also expressed surprise that the press conference turned out the way it did: "I was surprised, no question. I was surprised that there were no details about any progress."