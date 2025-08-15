Alaska summit in the ticker "Fox News": "It didn't look like things were going well" +++ Putin's alleged demands
Valérie Glutz
16.8.2025
Trump and Putin negotiated for almost three hours behind closed doors in Alaska. The topic was supposed to be the future of Ukraine - without Selenskyj. Trump was unable to announce a deal afterwards, and there were no details. blue News tickers live.
No time? blue News summarizes for you
- On August 15, Russia's head of state Vladimir Putin and US President Donald Trump met in Alaska.
- Trump met Putin at Elmendorf Air Force Base near the city of Anchorage. The talks began shortly before 10 p.m. CEST.
- According to the Kremlin, the talks in a close circle with the foreign ministers and presidential advisors lasted around 2 hours and 45 minutes.
- No details were given at a subsequent press conference: Trump and Putin remained vague.
- Trump now wants to brief Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and the NATO partners on the summit.
-
LivetickerNew posts
-
Liveticker closed
-
10:44 a.m.
"Fox News" reporter: "It didn't look like things were going well"
"Fox News" is known as Donald Trump's house and court broadcaster: Not least because of this, the 79-year-old gives the first interview to the US broadcaster after the Alaska summit. A scoop for presenter Sean Hannity, with whom the president is on friendly terms.
In the interview, Trump speaks very favorably about Putin and states that he now sees the ball in Kiev's court. Here, "Fox News" presents the path to peace as very viable.
All the more remarkable is the assessment of the "Fox News" journalist on site: Jacqui Heinrich reports critically on the meeting from Alaska. The president did not allow any questions, which "surprised" the press. "That was very unusual, atypical," the 36-year-old explains to the public.
Fox News Reporter Jacqui Heinrich: The way that it felt in the room was not good. It did not seem like things went well. And it seemed like Putin came in and steamrolled, got right into what he wanted to say and got his photo next to the president and then left pic.twitter.com/eTu4SdfA13— Acyn (@Acyn) August 15, 2025
The media would now wait for the minutes of the meeting: "The feeling in the room was not good. It didn't look like things were going well. And it seemed like Putin came in and flat out said directly what he wanted to say, got his picture next to the president and then left."
According to The Daily Beast, Fox News host Brian Kilmeade also expressed surprise that the press conference turned out the way it did: "I was surprised, no question. I was surprised that there were no details about any progress."
-
10.05 am
Update on Zelensky's trip to Washington on Monday
Following the summit with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump has invited Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi to Washington, according to Trump.
"I will discuss all the details about the end of the murders, about the end of the war, with President Trump in Washington on Monday," Selensky wrote on Telegram with regard to the Russian war of aggression against his country.
He supports the US President's proposal for a three-way meeting with Putin. "Ukraine underlines that the key issues can be discussed at the level of state leaders and a tripartite format is suitable for this," he added.
We had a long and substantive conversation with @POTUS. We started with one-on-one talks before inviting European leaders to join us. This call lasted for more than an hour and a half, including about an hour of our bilateral conversation with President Trump.— Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) August 16, 2025
Ukraine reaffirms… pic.twitter.com/64IPVhtFaB
Selensky spoke out in favor of including European representatives, particularly on the issue of security guarantees for his country.
Selenskyj and Trump had reportedly spoken on the phone for around an hour beforehand. The conversation, which lasted more than an hour and a half, was later joined by European heads of state and government. Trump had informed Zelensky and the Europeans about the "main points of discussion" with Putin.
-
9.51 am
These are allegedly Putin's five demands for peace
"There were many, many points on which we agreed. On most of them, I would say," says Donald Trump in the press conference after his meeting with Vladimir Putin.
He continued: "On a few big points, we haven't quite gotten there yet, but we've made some progress. So there is no agreement until there is an agreement."
Now the right-wing US broadcaster "Newsmax" claims to have learned of five demands that the Kremlin is said to have made regarding the war in Ukraine. This is what they allegedly look like:
Putin's alleged demands for an end to the war:
- Ukraine must give up the occupied territories.
- Ukraine must give up its NATO ambitions.
- Ukraine must demilitarize.
- A resolution must name the "root causes".
- Regime change in Kiev.
A demilitarized Ukraine, which is not only protected by an alliance such as NATO, would be defenceless against a renewed attack by Moscow. "Regime change" is also likely to mean that a Russia-friendly government is installed. These are conditions that Volodymyr Zelensky could never accept.
-
9.34 am
Selensky travels to Washington on Monday
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky will travel to Washington on Monday for talks with US President Donald Trump. He made the announcement after a phone call with Trump on Telegram.
-
09:19 a.m.
Kremlin meeting with Selenskyj not an issue
At the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian head of state Vladimir Putin in Alaska, a three-way meeting with Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi was not an issue, according to the Kremlin. Such a summit has not yet been discussed, Putin's foreign policy adviser, Yuri Ushakov, told Russian state television.
The date for the next meeting between Putin and Trump is also not yet known, Ushakov said. Putin had invited Trump to Moscow during a joint appearance before the press at the summit in Anchorage.
On his way back to Moscow, the Russian president stopped off in the Chukotka region in the Far East to hold talks on regional development.
-
09:11 am
Schumer: "We fear it was not diplomacy, but pure theater"
The minority leader of the Democrats in the US Senate, Chuck Schumer, has sharply criticized US President Donald Trump's meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.
"Donald Trump today rolled out the red carpet for the autocratic scoundrel Vladimir Putin", Schumer said in a statement. While details on the content of the conversation between Trump and Putin are still forthcoming, it appears that the US President has given the Russian legitimacy on an international stage and demanded no accountability - but received nothing in return.
Schumer added: "We fear that it was not diplomacy, but pure theater."
-
08:30
Trump informs Selenskyj and other Europeans about summit
US President Donald Trump is currently briefing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other European heads of state and government about his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The German Press Agency learned this in the morning from German government circles.
Trump and Putin ended their meeting in Alaska without making any statements on a possible ceasefire in the Ukraine war; no tangible results were announced. Although Trump spoke of agreements on important points, he did not provide any details. Putin also mentioned agreements that could be the starting point for a solution to the Ukraine conflict.
According to Trump, he wanted to discuss the matter with the Europeans and Zelensky. "I will be on the phone with NATO, I will shortly be calling the various people that I think are appropriate, and of course President Zelensky, to tell them about today's meeting," he said after the meeting with Putin in Alaska. "Ultimately, the decision is up to them."
-
08:33
Trump back in Washington after summit meeting
US President Donald Trump is back in Washington after his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the state of Alaska. His plane, Air Force One, landed at Joint Base Andrews military airfield near the US capital early on Saturday (local time), according to journalists traveling with him
-
07:54 am
Melania Trump writes Putin a personal letter
Melania Trump is said to have written a personal letter to Putin, as reported byReuters. In it, she is said to have addressed the fate of children in Ukraine and Russia. Two White House insiders told the news agency.
As Melania Trump was not present at the summit, Donald Trump handed the letter to Putin personally.
The insiders did not provide any further details on the specific content, but it is clear that Melania Trump also addressed the abduction of Ukrainian children in her letter.
Kiev accuses Moscow of abducting tens of thousands of Ukrainian children to Russia or Russian-occupied territories without the consent of their families. Ukraine considers this to be a war crime, which the United Nations defines as genocide.
Moscow, on the other hand, has long justified this action by claiming that it wanted to bring endangered minors out of the war zone to safety.
-
6.30 a.m.
"Wall Street Journal" criticizes Trump
"Trump rolled out the red carpet for Putin - and got little in return", headlines the Wall Street Journal after the summit in Alaska. Like other newspapers, the paper criticized the fact that the US president received Russia's ruler like a guest of honour without achieving any results.
A meeting was staged in Anchorage that above all raises questions: "Is it really about peace in Ukraine or just self-promotion?" asks the Süddeutsche Zeitung. Putin hinted at an agreement, but Trump's remarks did not make a concrete outcome of the summit clear.
From @WSJopinion: The Alaska summit ended Putin’s isolation from the West, and he didn’t have to give up anything for it https://t.co/IQOzwC5lwN— The Wall Street Journal (@WSJ) August 16, 2025
-
6.26 am
Former top diplomat after Alaska summit: 1:0 for Putin
Former top diplomat Wolfgang Ischinger has reacted with disappointment to the Alaska summit between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. The former head of the Munich Security Conference wrote on Platform X: "No real progress - clearly 1:0 for Putin - no new sanctions. For the Ukrainians: nothing. For Europe: deeply disappointing." Putin got his red carpet with Trump, but Trump got nothing. As was to be feared, there was no ceasefire and no peace.
Alaska: Putin hat seinen roten Teppich mit Trump bekommen, Trump dagegennichts. Wie zu befürchten war: Kein Waffenstillstand, kein Frieden. Kein wirklicher Fortschritt - ganz klar 1:0 für Putin - keine neuen Sanktionen. Für die Ukrainer: nichts. Für Europa: tiefst enttäuschend.— Wolfgang Ischinger (@ischinger) August 15, 2025
No tangible results were announced after the summit. Trump and Putin ended their meeting without making any statements on a possible ceasefire in the Ukraine war. Although Trump spoke of agreements on important points, he did not provide any details. Putin also mentioned agreements that could be the starting point for a solution to the Ukraine conflict.
-
6.11 a.m.
Eastern European government representatives react skeptically
High-ranking government representatives in Eastern Europe have reacted with skepticism to Putin's statements after the summit in Alaska. Although he said he was interested in ending the conflict, the Kremlin leader said the main causes must first be "eliminated", adding that the "situation in Ukraine" was related to "fundamental threats to (Russia's) security".
In a post on X on Saturday morning local time, Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovile Sakaliene accused Putin of "renewed gaslighting tactics and veiled threats" - a reference to the Russian president's warning to Ukraine and Europe not to "sabotage" the progress made at the summit.
"There's no deal until there's a deal," says President Donald Trump after meeting putin on American soil. Fair statement.— Dovilė Šakalienė (@DSakaliene) August 16, 2025
“We expect that Ukraine and Europe will not try to sabotage the talks,” some more gaslighting & veiled threats from putin.
War criminal with an addiction…
According to Reuters, Czech Foreign Minister Jan Lipavsky stated that he welcomed the efforts of US President Donald Trump, but doubted Putin's genuine interest in reaching an agreement. "If Putin was seriously interested in peace negotiations, he would not be attacking Ukraine all day today," he said.
-
4.58pm
Trump on the flight back from Alaska
After his meeting with Putin in the US state of Alaska, Trump has set off on his return journey. The Republican boarded the Air Force One government plane in Anchorage, where the summit had taken place. According to journalists traveling with him, the plane took off in the afternoon local time. Putin had already set off on his journey home to Russia beforehand.
-
4:40
"Kyiv Independent": Putin got what he wanted
Commenting on the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, the English-language Ukrainian news portal "Kyiv Independent" wrote on Saturday: "Disgusting. Shameful. And ultimately useless. These were the words that came to mind as we watched the Alaska summit. On our screens, a blood-stained dictator and war criminal was given a royal welcome to the land of the free - while his attack drones headed for our cities.
Before the meeting in Alaska, Trump declared that he wanted "a ceasefire today" and that Putin would face "severe consequences" if he didn't comply. But after a two-and-a-half-hour meeting behind closed doors, Trump and Putin appeared before the press to ... to say nothing. (...)
Ukraine’s president endured a public shaming. Russia’s was pampered. Both episodes were disgraceful.https://t.co/ZUDZ1htTA0— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 16, 2025
Trump didn't get what he wanted. But Putin? He did. (...) He is no longer an international pariah, but has finally been accepted - and respected - by the leader of the free world. Trump's predecessor (Joe Biden) once called Putin a murderer; Trump gave him a royal reception."
-
4:24 p.m.
Trump: "The interview was a straight 10"
In the interview with his home channel Fox News after the summit with Putin, Trump gave very few details about what was discussed there. He sees a deal in the Ukraine war within reach - but as at the press conference immediately after the summit, he did not give any details. Instead, he spoke about his personal relationship with the Kremlin leader. "I think the meeting was a straight 10," Trump said when asked by presenter and Trump friend Sean Hannity how he would rate the conversation with Putin. "In the sense that we got along great, and it's good when two great powers get along - especially when they're nuclear powers. We're number one and they're number two in the world," Trump said.
.@realDonaldTrump reacts to Putin's statement that the Russia-Ukraine war wouldn't have happened under his presidency:— Sean Hannity 🇺🇸 (@seanhannity) August 16, 2025
"We had a really good meeting today, but we will see. We agreed on a lot of points. I want to see people stop dying. If we can end that war, it would be very… pic.twitter.com/tPSH30TBqO
Trump praised Putin and Russia before quickly moving on to attacks against the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 US presidential election, which he won. He then repeated his lie that the 2020 election had been stolen from him. "I've always had a great relationship with President Putin," Trump said. "And we could have achieved great things together."
Trump blamed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi for a ceasefire. "Now it's really up to President Zelensky to make it happen," he said. "I would also say that the European states need to get involved to some extent." Zelensky was not invited to the summit.
The US President left open how close they actually are to an agreement: "I always say: if I'm really sure, I'll say 50:50."
-
3.50 am
Ukraine about summit: "PR victory for Putin"
First politicians from Ukraine comment publicly on the summit in Alaska. Oleksandr Merezhko, Chairman of the Foreign Affairs Committee in the Ukrainian parliament, told the "New York Times" that the meeting was a PR victory for Putin, who had acted as an equal partner to Trump. "He has won the information war," said Merezhko. Putin had used the US president "to show that he is not isolated".
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Selensky had warned that Putin did not want peace and would try to "deceive America".
-
3.41 p.m.
Putin honors Soviet pilots at cemetery in Alaska
Before departing from the summit meeting in Alaska, Putin visited a cemetery of Soviet soldiers in the city of Anchorage. He laid red roses at the white stone crosses. Soviet pilots who died during the Second World War while ferrying American aircraft for the allied Soviet Union are buried at the cemetery.
During his press appearance with Trump, Putin thanked him for the fact that the military cemetery is so well maintained. The memory of the fight against common enemies could help to rekindle this connection, even now under difficult conditions.
⚡️Update: Putin, Trump depart Alaska.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 16, 2025
Before boarding his airplane, Putin laid flowers on the graves of Soviet soldiers at the Fort Richardson Memorial Cemetery in Anchorage.https://t.co/wjp9pURSRP
Putin also spoke with a priest from the Russian Orthodox Church in Alaska. The US state was a Russian colony before the Tsarist Empire sold the remote territory to the USA in 1867.
According to Russian media, the Kremlin leader's stay on US soil lasted around five hours.
-
2.37 p.m.
Germany reacts cautiously to Alaska summit
Germany has reacted cautiously after the end of US President Donald Trump's meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska. According to German government circles in Berlin, Chancellor Friedrich Merz (CDU) is being kept constantly informed about the events in Anchorage.
His team is in close contact with the allies. Trump has promised to inform the European partners quickly. Initially, there was no indication of when this information would take place.
After their meeting in Alaska, Trump and Russian President Putin made virtually no mention of the announced main topic of the war in Ukraine. There was no mention of a possible ceasefire during a brief press appearance in Anchorage. Putin spoke of agreements that could be the starting point for a solution to the Ukraine conflict. He did not give any details. Trump spoke of the need to end the war. Putin wants this just as much as he does.
-
2.29 p.m.
Putin leaves Alaska after summit with Trump
After his summit meeting with Trump in Anchorage, Putin has started his journey home to Russia. The Russian president's plane took off from Elmendorf-Richardson Air Force Base. "Vladimir Putin's working visit to the USA is over," it said on the Kremlin's Telegram channel.
A few hours ago, Putin was greeted by Trump on the tarmac at the base. Trump and Putin then spoke for over two hours in a small circle, which included the foreign ministers. The main topic of their conversation was ways to end the war in Ukraine, although little has been revealed so far.
-
2:19 p.m.
Putin and Trump do not answer questions from the press
After their direct talks, Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump appeared before the world press in Alaska without answering questions from journalists. Putin first made a statement in which he praised the meeting with Trump, then the US President also expressed his appreciation. When both presidents had made their statements, the hands of the journalists who wanted to ask questions were raised. But there were only thanks for the attention - and both left the room.
According to the Kremlin, the talks in a close circle with the foreign ministers and the presidents' advisors lasted around 2 hours and 45 minutes. The main topic of the summit was to be an end to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine. A ceasefire was not announced.
-
2:18 p.m.
Trump brags and complains
Trump, who according to his own statement had sought a ceasefire agreement between Russia and Ukraine at the meeting with Putin, barely mentioned this goal at the press conference after the summit. Instead, the US president boasted about his long-standing relationship with "Vladimir", complained once again that he and Putin had been the target of the 2016 "Russia hoax" - Russia's interference in the US election campaign - and said that perhaps a ceasefire would be reached at the next meeting.
-
2 p.m.
No ceasefire - Trump doesn't mention "severe consequences"
At the press conference, Trump did not mention the "very serious consequences" he had threatened if Putin did not agree to a ceasefire. However, the US president did not say what these consequences might look like in concrete terms.
-
1:42 p.m.
Trump and Putin say nothing concrete about Ukraine
After their summit in Alaska, Trump and Putin hardly commented on the announced main topic of the war in Ukraine. There was no mention of a possible ceasefire during a brief press appearance.
Putin spoke of agreements that could be the starting point for a solution to the Ukraine conflict. He did not give any details. However, the conflict was one of the central topics of the summit, he said. "I agree with President Trump, he said today that Ukraine's security must be safeguarded. Of course we are ready to work on this," said Putin. However, the Ukraine conflict must be resolved in the long term. "The starting points of the crisis must be resolved," he continued. Russia's legitimate concerns must be taken into account; a fair security balance in Europe is necessary. Putin is thus repeating well-known Kremlin positions.
Trump speaks of the need to end the war. Putin wants this just as much as he does, he says.
-
1.22 pm
Next time in Moscow? Trump does not want to commit himself
He will probably speak to Putin again soon and even "see him again soon", Trump says during the brief joint appearance with Putin in front of the press. Putin, who Trump often only calls "Vladimir" during this meeting in Alaska, adds with a laugh to Trump's astonishment: "Next time in Moscow."
However, Trump does not want to dwell on this. "That's interesting. That will probably get me in a bit of trouble," he says, grinning, before adding: "I could imagine that happening."
-
1.20 pm
Putin: There would have been no war in Ukraine with Trump
Putin takes advantage of Trump by repeating his oft-stated claim that Russia would not have attacked Ukraine in 2022 if he had been in the White House at the time. "Today President Trump said that there would have been no war if he had been president then, and I'm pretty sure that would have been the case," Putin said. "I can confirm that," he cajoled.
-
1:15 p.m.
Trump wants to talk to Selenskyj and Nato on the phone
Trump says he will phone Nato partners and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi to brief them on his talks with Putin
-
1:14 p.m.
Trump does not present a deal
As always, Trump remains vague in his statements: there was one significant point on which no agreement was reached. "We didn't get it done, but there's a good chance we can get it done." He did not clarify what exactly the issue was. "There is no deal until there is a deal," he says.
"We didn't get there, but we have a very good chance of getting there," Trump said during a press conference with Putin.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 15, 2025
"A couple of big ones that we haven’t quite gotten there, but we’ve made some headway. So there’s no deal until there’s a deal."
-
1.07 pm
Trump: "Fantastic relationship" with Putin
After a long monologue by Putin, Trump is surprisingly the second to take the floor. He first thanks his guest and calls the meeting "productive". A number of "big" points had been discussed, but "some" were still open. He wanted to call Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and inform him and NATO of the results of the meeting. Trump emphasized that he has always had a "fantastic relationship" with Putin.
-
1 p.m.
Putin speaks of agreement - gives no details
Putin says they have reached an agreement to "pave the way to peace in Ukraine", without saying exactly what the agreement is about. He explains that the "root causes" of Russia's concerns in Ukraine must be addressed before a full peace agreement can be reached
One of these concerns is the resignation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi, who was not invited to the summit.
As so often, Putin repeated that Russia is interested in ending the "Ukrainian crisis". He once again called for the causes of the conflict to be eliminated - from the point of view of Russia's ruler, Ukraine should abandon its course towards the West and Nato. He has spoken about this very often.
The Russian ruler is therefore sticking to his list of demands.
One thing that was definitely clear was Putin hasn't changed his demands for Ukraine's capitulation at all.— max seddon (@maxseddon) August 15, 2025
He said they hoped “the understanding we reached here will help us get closer to the goal of peace in Ukraine [but] all the root causes of the conflict must be resolved.”
-
1 o'clock
Press conference begins
US President Donald Trump and his counterpart Vladimir Putin address the press. Putin speaks first. He gives an overview of the contacts between his government and the Trump administration this year. Finally, he mentions the "situation" in Ukraine.
-
0.35 a.m.
Kremlin: Direct talks between Putin and Trump ended
The direct talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump have ended, according to the Kremlin. The talks in a close circle with the foreign ministers and the presidents' advisors have been concluded, the Kremlin announced. The negotiations lasted 2 hours and 45 minutes. A joint press conference between Trump and Putin is planned afterwards.
Trump had received Putin on the evening German time after landing at the military airfield in Anchorage - with a long handshake. The main topic of the summit was to be an end to the Russian war of aggression against Ukraine.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that the Russian side was expecting real results from this first meeting between the Kremlin leader and a US president since the start of the war in 2022. If appropriate results were achieved, there could then also be a tripartite meeting with the participation of Ukraine, which is not present in Anchorage, said Peskov.
-
Saturday, August 16, 2025, 0:25 a.m.
Putin and Trump want to appear before the press together
There is to be a joint press conference at the summit between US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin. This was announced by the White House and the Kremlin. The two heads of state had previously spent several hours negotiating in small groups.
On the US side, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and US special envoy Steve Witkoff took part in the talks. On the Russian side, Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov and Putin's foreign policy advisor Yuri Ushakov took part alongside Putin. An initially planned one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin was canceled shortly before the meeting.
The journalists on site have already been allowed into the ballroom. However, it is not yet even clear that the "second session" between Trump and Putin has begun in the presence of their foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov and Marco Rubio and other members of their extended delegation, writes the Moscow correspondent of the "Financial Times" on X.
The Kremlin says the short format meeting is over. They are supposed to do another one but it’s not clear if that is happening – Siluanov and Belousov are meant to be in that, and they’re in the front row waiting for the presser https://t.co/TBSC7HRvo8— max seddon (@maxseddon) August 15, 2025
-
23:29
Talks between Putin and Trump have already lasted over an hour
The talks between US President Donald Trump and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin are entering their second hour. Trump had previously announced that he would break off the meeting immediately if no progress was made in the negotiations.
⚡️Update: Trump-Putin summit continues past two hour mark.— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 15, 2025
The duration of the summit between U.S. President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin has surpassed the two hour mark, as peace talks between Moscow and Washington continue.https://t.co/E0AUavkzVe
-
23:22
Russian journalists have to sleep on camp beds
Russian journalists in Anchorage have to spend the night on camp beds in temporary accommodation in a local sports arena due to a lack of hotel rooms. The Moscow bureau chief of the "Financial Times" Max Seddon reports on X: "The Kremlin group is having a hard time in Anchorage."
The Kremlin pool are having a rough time of it in Anchorage. With all the hotels booked out, they’ve been put up on cots in a sports arena. Sanctions mean roaming doesn’t really work, so they are stuck on WiFi, and Russia blocked most calls on WhatsApp and telegram the other day pic.twitter.com/02ZsS7YbcX— max seddon (@maxseddon) August 15, 2025
Due to the sanctions, roaming is also no longer possible, meaning that Russian journalists are reliant on Wi-Fi. Just a few days ago, Russia restricted calls with the foreign messenger services WhatsApp and Telegram to allegedly ward off terrorists and fraudsters.
Journalists from the Kremlin pool complaining that they will be staying in makeshift accommodations at a local sports arena due to a lack of available hotel rooms.— Kate from Kharkiv (@BohuslavskaKate) August 15, 2025
Nice move, Alaska 👏 pic.twitter.com/pxA8e9On7o
-
21:53
Summit meeting between Trump and Putin has begun
The summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the future of Ukraine has begun.
The Kremlin press pool released footage from before the start of the three-on-three meeting between Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump. pic.twitter.com/OdsAPjxk02— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 15, 2025
-
21:50
Press must leave room after glancing at Putin and Trump
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin have made a brief appearance to members of the press present at the military base ahead of their negotiations in Alaska. Putin did not respond to calls from reporters in the room, including about a possible ceasefire and civilians killed in Ukraine. In addition to the two presidents, their foreign ministers Sergei Lavrov and Marco Rubio and other members of their respective delegations were also present.
After a few minutes, the journalists were initially greeted in a friendly manner, then rather brusquely with a loud "Everybody get out of the room!" ("Everybody get out of the room!") to leave the room. A blue wall with the inscription "Pursuing Peace" could be seen behind the two presidents.
-
21.54
Circles: Nato supreme commander Grynkewich also in Alaska
The new supreme commander of the NATO forces in Europe, General Alexus Grynkewich, has also traveled to Alaska for the summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin. A senior Nato officer told the AP news agency on Friday on condition of anonymity. The American Grynkewich, who only took command of the Nato forces in Europe at the beginning of July, was to give Trump and Pentagon chief Pete Hegseth "military advice" in Alaska.
Grynkewich is a supporter of Ukraine and sees Russia as a clear threat to European security. In the past, the general has spoken of the need to quickly provide military assistance to the government in Kiev. The general also expressed this view when Trump declared in July that NATO should coordinate further US arms deliveries to Ukraine.
Grynkevich's presence in Alaska is likely to meet with the approval of heads of state and government in the EU. In recent days, they have tried to convince Trump to be robust in his meeting with Putin and not to negotiate a deal with Russia over Ukraine's head.
-
21.33
The summit talks begin in a few minutes
An initially planned one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin was replaced shortly before the meeting by a six-way meeting: The White House announced that Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff would instead take part in the negotiations sitting at Trump's side. The aim of the larger group could be to ensure that Trump refrains from making untenable promises and does not allow himself to be taken in by Putin, unlike in a one-on-one meeting with him. Russian delegation member Kirill Dmitriev provides a glimpse into the room where Trump and Putin are about to meet on X.
Soon pic.twitter.com/5KcsB5eUrL— Kirill A. Dmitriev (@kadmitriev) August 15, 2025
-
21:20
Statesmen leave the US military base in the same vehicle
Donald Trump and Vladimir Putin get into a limousine together and leave the US military base Elmendorf-Richardson. The official meeting at the venue is scheduled for 9.30 pm.
“Look Vladimir, they still believe we are here to talk about peace.” pic.twitter.com/ui8o7udsHi— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 15, 2025
-
21:13
Trump and Putin get off their planes at the same time - and shake hands
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin disembark from their planes at the same time. Both walk towards each other on the red carpet. They shake hands and march on together. They repeat their handshake a few meters further on in front of the press. Earlier, Trump had waited in his Air Force One for the guest from Moscow.
⚡️⚡️⚡️Putin and Trump met and shook hands. pic.twitter.com/PJUAXg2jaG— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 15, 2025
-
21:03
Putin has only just landed
Kremlin leader Putin has only just landed in Anchorage. The previously announced Russian plane did not have the head of state on board. There is now speculation: Was the previous plane just a deceptive maneuver to protect the Russian president from an attack?
-
20.57
White House: But no one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin
According to the White House, advisors of the two statesmen will now also take part in the planned one-on-one meeting between Trump and Putin, reports "ntv". Trump's press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters on board Air Force One that Trump would now be accompanied by Secretary of State Marco Rubio and special envoy Steve Witkoff for the bilateral part of the talks.
-
8:24 p.m.
Trump also lands in Anchorage
US President Donald Trump has arrived at the US military base Elmendorf-Richardson in Alaska for the summit meeting with Russian head of state Vladimir Putin. The red carpet has already been rolled out on the airfield.
⚡ Trump's Plane Has Landed in Anchorage. pic.twitter.com/itNmSZmXNQ— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 15, 2025
-
20:14
Putin plane lands in front of Trump in Alaska
Kremlin leader Putin has landed at the US military base Elmendorf-Richardson in Anchorage in the US state of Alaska.
Putin’s plane has landed in Anchorage, Alaska. pic.twitter.com/szzelPvZmx— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 15, 2025
-
20.05
Trump: "Europe doesn't tell me what to do"
Before the arrival of his Air Force One aircraft in Alaska, Trump emphasized that despite close cooperation in the negotiations with Putin, his European allies would not be able to tell him what to do: "Europe doesn't tell me what to do, but of course they will be involved in the process."
-
7:32 p.m.
Trump wants to cancel the Alaska meeting if it doesn't go well
US President Donald Trump expects his meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in Alaska to go "very well". However, if this is not the case, "I will be traveling back home very quickly", Trump explained before his arrival in the summit city of Anchorage on board Air Force One in an interview with journalist Bret Baier from the conservative news channel Fox News. "Then I'm leaving, yes," he added.
Aboard his plane, Trump said: “I think the meeting with Putin will go very well — and if not, I’ll come home very quickly.” pic.twitter.com/lxVdqAlnvx— NOELREPORTS 🇪🇺 🇺🇦 (@NOELreports) August 15, 2025
-
7:12 p.m.
Trump expects a "ceasefire"
Shortly before the historic meeting with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin, US President Donald Trump has once again insisted on a ceasefire in Ukraine. "I want a ceasefire," Trump said before his Air Force One plane arrived in the summit city of Anchorage. "I don't know if it will work today, but I wouldn't be happy if it doesn't work today." Nothing is set in stone, he added.
⚡ Trump: "I Expect a Ceasefire From Today's Meeting"— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 15, 2025
On his way to Anchorage, where he is set to meet Putin, Trump said he expects a ceasefire — and quickly.
"I want to see a ceasefire as soon as possible. I don’t know if it will happen today. I’ll be unhappy if it doesn’t,"… pic.twitter.com/Ok7ZN43Bc1
-
18.51 hrs
Zelensky urges three-way meeting with Trump and Putin
Shortly before direct talks between US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin in the US state of Alaska, Ukrainian head of state Volodymyr Zelenskyi is pushing for a three-way meeting. "It is in this format that real solutions are possible," said Zelensky in his evening video message. Russia must end the war it has started against his country. Ukraine needs security guarantees and lasting peace.
Mychajlo Podoljak, an advisor in Zelensky's office, announced important criteria for Kiev to evaluate the US-Russian talks in Alaska. According to these, an "unconditional and complete ceasefire" must be achieved without delay, Podoljak wrote on Telegram.
Kiev also expects trilateral negotiations between Ukraine, Russia and the USA, which must be coordinated with the European states. Furthermore, all buyers of Russian raw materials should be threatened with isolation and the loss of markets. "First people stop dying, then politics begins," wrote the advisor.
Trump could leave Alaska as a peacemaker if the first point of the ceasefire "is implemented literally within an hour", Podoljak said. Otherwise, "tough leverage" must be used.
-
18:15
Hillary Clinton holds out the prospect of a Nobel Prize nomination for Trump
Former US presidential candidate Hillary Clinton has given President Donald Trump a message for his meeting with Kremlin boss Vladimir Putin: "If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war against Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I will nominate him for the Nobel Peace Prize myself," the former Secretary of State wrote on Platform X.
Trump has stated that he believes a peace deal would likely require the exchange of Ukrainian territories between the two sides. Clinton, Trump's Democratic rival in the 2016 presidential campaign, referred to her appearance in a podcast in which she gave Trump some advice: "He's not meeting with a friend. He's meeting with an adversary."
However, if he succeeds in persuading Russia to withdraw from the conquered territories and end the war without Ukraine having to cede territory, she said she would nominate Trump for the prestigious prize. Trump and his allies have been campaigning for years to award him the Nobel Peace Prize.
If Donald Trump negotiates an end to Putin's war on Ukraine without Ukraine having to cede territory, I'll nominate him for a Nobel Peace Prize myself. https://t.co/SYXKhhLqkS— Hillary Clinton (@HillaryClinton) August 15, 2025
-
5.54 pm
Kremlin: Meeting between Trump and Putin expected to last at least six hours
The summit meeting between US President Donald Trump and Russian leader Vladimir Putin on the Ukraine war is expected to last at least six hours, according to the Kremlin. "You can assume that it will last at least six to seven hours," Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state television on Friday. Moscow expects a "productive" meeting.
-
17:42
Trump wants to meet Lukashenko
US President Donald Trump has praised the Belarusian long-term ruler Alexander Lukashenko in the highest terms and held out the prospect of a meeting. He had a "wonderful" telephone conversation with the "highly respected" Lukashenko, in which he thanked him for the release of 16 prisoners, Trump wrote on his Truth Social platform. According to him, Belarus and the USA are also discussing the release of a further 1,300 prisoners. He is looking forward to meeting Lukashenko in the future, Trump wrote without providing further details.
Authoritarian Belarus is considered Russia's most important ally in the war in Ukraine, which has lasted almost three and a half years. According to Trump, the Alaska summit was also a topic of discussion with Lukashenko.
The Belarusian head of state's press service confirmed the phone call. Among other things, the "regional issues and the situation in crisis areas, including Ukraine" were discussed. Lukashenko has therefore invited Trump to visit the Belarusian capital Minsk.
Trump spoke with Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenka— Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) August 15, 2025
The U.S. president said he had a “wonderful conversation” with Lukashenka, thanking him for releasing 16 prisoners and discussing the possible release of another 1,300.
Trump described the exchange as “very good” and… pic.twitter.com/rQroBUXY4o
-
5.21 pm
Putin arrives on time - Trump receives him personally
According to the Kremlin, Russian President Vladimir Putin is due to arrive on time at 11.00 a.m. local time (9.00 p.m. CEST) by plane in Alaska for the summit with his US counterpart Donald Trump. Putin will then be received personally on the plane by Trump, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told Russian state television. The president was due to take off on time after several appointments in the city of Magadan in Russia's Far East.
The flight time for the remaining 3,000 kilometers to Anchorage was calculated at four hours. Due to the stormy wind and rain, the state television employee asked whether the arrival could be on time. Peskov replied that Putin always makes it on time. However, the Kremlin leader is internationally known for sometimes keeping his interlocutors waiting for hours.
❗️Putin has already departed from Magadan— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 15, 2025
In about four hours, his plane will land in Anchorage, where he will hold talks with Trump. pic.twitter.com/DDDGmkoxGq
-
4.50 p.m.
European gas price falls significantly ahead of Alaska summit
The Trump-Putin meeting is about a ceasefire in Ukraine. This triggers speculation about an easing of sanctions against Russia. This in turn could have consequences for the natural gas market.
The price of European natural gas continued to fall significantly on Friday ahead of the summit meeting between the presidents of the USA and Russia, reaching its lowest level in a year. The benchmark TTF futures contract for delivery in a month's time on the Amsterdam exchange traded at EUR 31.11 per megawatt hour (MWh) in the afternoon. The last time natural gas was cheaper was in July 2024.
-
3.06 pm
Trump ahead of summit with Putin: "Kiev will decide for itself"
US President Donald Trump has reaffirmed that he will not reach any agreements with Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin without the involvement of Ukraine. Although he will also discuss the "exchange" of territories in Ukraine with Putin at the meeting in Alaska this evening (Central European Summer Time), which attracted worldwide attention, he will not make any decisions: "I have to let Ukraine make the decision, and I think they will make a sensible decision. But I'm not here to negotiate for Ukraine," Trump told reporters on Air Force One.
Trump described his role as bringing Putin to the negotiating table. Trump also emphasized his cooperation with the European states on the Ukraine issue.
Meanwhile, he described Putin as a "smart guy" - but he is also a smart guy. "There is great respect on both sides," said Trump, who emphasized that Putin had brought numerous business leaders from Russia with him and was very interested in working with the USA.
However, if Putin does not seek peace in Ukraine, the US president threatened severe economic consequences for Moscow.
-
2.56 pm
Navalny widow ahead of summit: release Russian opponents of the war
Ahead of the summit between the USA and Russia on the war in Ukraine, opposition activist Yulia Navalny has called on Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin to release all political prisoners from jail.
"This step will go down in history. Just take it," said the widow of Kremlin opponent Alexei Navalny, who died in a prison camp in 2024, in a video message to the participants of the summit in Alaska. There are 1,000 political prisoners in Russia, she said. Dozens have been sentenced to many years in prison for protesting against Putin's war.
-
2.17 p.m.
Trump on his way to Alaska
US President Donald Trump is on his way to a summit with Russian Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
The 79-year-old left the White House in Washington early this morning (local time) and boarded the presidential plane Air Force One shortly afterwards, as can be seen on TV footage.
According to the US government's plans, Trump will land at the conference venue in Anchorage, Alaska, at 9 p.m. CEST. There he is to meet Putin in person for the first time since taking office again. The main topic of discussion will be the Russian war of aggression in Ukraine.
🚨 BREAKING: President Trump has officially departed Washington, DC on his way to ALASKA, to meet with Vladimir Putin— Nick Sortor (@nicksortor) August 15, 2025
PEACE between Russia and Ukraine could be mere HOURS away.
If anyone can get it done, it’s Trump 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/CqpwEGOlig
Among those traveling with Trump to Alaska are Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent and Secretary of Commerce Howard Lutnick. Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff will also be there. Trump only wrote on his Truth Social platform before the departure: "The stakes are high!!!" ("HIGH STAKES!!!").
-
2:15 p.m.
"Trump wants to be a peacemaker - Putin can give him exactly that"
The summit in Alaska is also a rare opportunity for correspondents from Washington to meet correspondents from Moscow, notes Anthony Zurcher, who reports from North America for the BBC.
In a video with Steve Rosenberg, his colleague from Moscow, he discusses what the two sides want and what they could give in return.
Rosenberg describes Putin as a "master of persuasion". He can make the person sitting opposite him believe that he is "serious about peace."
Zurcher responds with this interpretation: "Donald Trump wants to be seen as the peacemaker. Putin can give him that. Or something that he [Trump] can present to the rest of the world as that." According to this way of thinking, Putin has Trump in the palm of his hand.
-
12.56 pm
Putin makes a stopover in the Russian Far East before the summit
On his way to the summit with US President Donald Trump in Alaska, Russian President Vladimir Putin has visited the Magadan region in the Far East of his country.
His spokesman Dmitry Peskov commented that the Kremlin leader also takes the opportunity of such long-distance trips to look after the Russian regions.
Putin’s motorcade spotted on Magadan… 👀 pic.twitter.com/BocyinTYTj— ITDUDE Fella (@The_Real_ITDUDE) August 15, 2025
Magadan is located around 6000 kilometers east of Moscow as the crow flies. The sparsely populated region on the Sea of Okhotsk has a sad historical reputation as a place of camps and prisons. Today it lives from mining and fishing. Putin was to visit a factory, sports and cultural centers in the regional capital Magadan, according to the state news agency Tass.
Afterwards, it is a good 3000 kilometers flight to Anchorage, the largest city in the northern US state of Alaska.
-
10.18 a.m.
Putin praises Trump's efforts before departure
Donald Trump said before the summit that he would find out "very quickly" whether Vladimir Putin was willing to compromise. "I think he's convinced he's going to make a deal," the 79-year-old told Fox News Radio. Trump put the chance of the meeting failing at 25 percent.
The Russian president praised his host before his departure, CNN reports. "The current US administration, in my opinion, is making quite energetic and sincere efforts to stop hostilities, end the crisis and reach agreements that take into account the interests of all parties to the conflict," Putin said.
CNN recalls the benevolent words Trump has spoken to the Kremlin leader so far - even if he has recently expressed his disappointment.
-
9.31 a.m.
Lavrov arrives in Alaska in USSR sweater
According to Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, Russia is coming to the summit meeting with the USA in Alaska with a clear position.
He did not want to anticipate any results, Lavrov told the Russian state television channel Rossiya-24 on his arrival in Anchorage. "We know that we have arguments, a clear and understandable position. We will set them out," the diplomat explained.
Much of the groundwork for the meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin and Donald Trump in the northern US state was laid during US negotiator Steve Witkoff's visit to Moscow last week. They hope to continue this "useful conversation", Lavrov said.
In the meantime, the Foreign Minister has apparently arrived in Alaska: A video shows him in a. Sweater that says CCCP, i.e. USSR.
🐴🤡 Lavrov arrived for talks in Alaska wearing a USSR sweatshirt…— MAKS 25 👀🇺🇦 (@maks23.bsky.social) 15. August 2025 um 09:13
[image or embed]
-
9.13 a.m.
Russian delegation lands in Anchorage
The first part of the Russian delegation has landed at Elmendorf Air Force Base in Alaska: Ilyushin Il-96-300 touched down at 6:40 a.m. local time. The flight from Moscow reportedly took ten hours.
-
9 a.m.
"We stand with Ukraine": Summit protest in Alaska
In the largest city in the US state of Alaska, residents have protested against the planned meeting between President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin.
On the eve of the summit in Anchorage, around 140 demonstrators gathered at a road junction to vent their displeasure with signs and Ukrainian and American flags. Many drivers honked their horns in support as they drove past, with one truck driver sounding his loud horn for a particularly long time.
One of the protesters was Petra, a German from the Stuttgart area who has lived in Alaska for decades. According to the news agency dpa, she pointed out that the US military regularly holds defense exercises there, which also include scenarios of possible attacks from Russia.
She criticized the fact that a red carpet was being rolled out for the Russian president during his visit. Cristy Willer expressed a similar view. "It is very important to make it clear to the world that Alaska (...) does not really approve of this meeting and the people attending it," she said.
The fact that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyi was not invited made no sense. Her friend Susan Soule added: "People are really worried. They suffer with Ukraine. They are angry that Trump is our president."
Among the participants were two women who work in refugee aid. According to their own statements, they were demonstrating on behalf of Ukrainians living in Alaska who, despite having a residence permit, did not want to openly take part in the protests out of concern about the consequences of Trump's migration policy.
The background to this are raids by the ICE immigration authorities, which are currently taking place across America.
-
Friday August 15, 2025, 9 a.m.
What you need to know
Fear and hope on the day of the US-Russian summit: the European states and representatives of Kiev will not be at the table when US President Donald Trump and Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin discuss the war in Ukraine on Friday. But they have given Trump what they believe should be the message to Putin.
Ahead of the Alaska summit, however, the White House has tempered expectations for the meeting. Spokeswoman Karoline Leavitt explained: "This is a listening exercise for the president."
After all, only one party to the war was present on Friday. The aim of the meeting was therefore for Trump to "gain a better understanding of how we can hopefully end this war."
-
This is where the summit is taking place
The location of the meeting: the US Air Force's Elmendorf Air Force Base near the city of Anchorage.