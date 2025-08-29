The arch-conservative Fox News host and former congressman Trey Gowdy. IMAGO/USA TODAY Network (Archivbild)

Fox News host Trey Gowdy was considered a fierce advocate of the right to bear arms - and is now doing an about-face on live TV. Trump supporters are furious.

Oliver Kohlmaier

No time? blue News summarizes for you Fox News host Trey Gowdy called for stricter measures against gun violence during the program "Outnumbered".

"The only way to stop it is to identify the shooter in advance or withhold the guns from him," Gowdy said.

His statements sparked fierce criticism among conservatives.

The program discussed the Ma

After the deadly attack at a school church service, the arch-conservative Fox News presenter Trey Gowdy surprisingly called for stricter gun laws - a taboo among conservatives in the USA.

Gowdy appeared on the program "Outnumbered" and discussed the incident in Minnesota in which two schoolchildren were killed and 17 people injured. Trey Gowdy himself hosts the Fox program "Sunday Night in America".

"Our system is just reacting"

When asked about the ability of the justice system to tackle the plague of mass shootings, Gowdy replied: "Our system is reactive. When something bad happens, we respond. What people are asking now is, 'How can we stop this? How can we stop this?"

Gowdy continued, "And the only way to stop it is to identify the shooter in advance or withhold the guns from him. So we have to have a debate about freedom versus protecting children."

Fierce criticism from Trump supporters

Gowdy refrained from calling for specific laws to curb gun violence or restrict gun ownership. Nevertheless, his comments were met with fierce criticism from conservatives and especially Trump supporters. The former prosecutor triggered a shitstorm on social media and was met with some of the usual insults.

The National Association for Gun Rights wrote on X, formerly Twitter: "Influential former Republican Congressman and Fox News host Trey Gowdy just spoke out on national television in favor of tightening gun laws after a terrorist attack in Minneapolis today. That's unacceptable."

Influential former GOP Congressman and FOX News host Trey Gowdy just went on national TV to shill for gun control in the wake of today’s Minneapolis terrorist attack.



Unacceptable. The last time GOP leaders locked arms with Joe Biden and the Democrats to pass “red flag” style… pic.twitter.com/EvQjvprlJu — National Association for Gun Rights (@NatlGunRights) August 27, 2025

Gowdy's statements were also met with opposition from the other guests on the show. Among other things, antidepressants were identified as the cause of school massacres. This claim was originally made by US Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and has not been scientifically proven

FBI investigating suspected terrorism

The criticism of Gowdy is also fierce because during his time in Congress he was known as a strong advocate of the right to bear arms and had close ties to the gun lobby. At an NRA national convention in 2016, he spoke out in favor of the right to bear arms.

During a school service in Minneapolis, Minnesota, last Wednesday, a man shot at children through the windows of a church. Two children aged 8 and 10 died at the scene. According to the latest information from the city, 15 children between the ages of 6 and 15 and 3 adults over the age of 80 were also injured. The FBI is investigating on suspicion of terrorism.

According to the police, the suspected shooter had a total of three weapons with him. He had legally purchased the rifle, a shotgun and a pistol.