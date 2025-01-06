ARCHIVE - Federal President Alexander Van der Bellen (l) and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl. Photo: Helmut Fohringer/APA/dpa sda

In Austria, Chancellor Karl Nehammer resigns from his post as Chancellor. Will FPÖ leader Kikl take over the formation of the government? The decision live in the ticker.

1.20 pm Kickl to become chancellor The Federal President says he has instructed Kickl to form a government. This clears the way for the FPÖ leader to become chancellor. After less than 5 minutes, Van der Bellen's statement is over

1.17 pm "Two of the three major parties must cooperate" The Austrian Federal President has now begun his speech. "For a majority in the Austrian National Council, two of the three larger parties must cooperate," he says at the beginning. The Federal President had invited the leader of the FPÖ party to the Hofburg today to discuss the next steps. Mr. Kikl has the confidence to find viable solutions and he wants to take on this responsibility, says Van der Bellen.

1.08 p.m. Van der Bellen is about to speak Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl have held talks about a possible government under the leadership of the right-wing party. Van der Bellen will appear before the media at 1.15 p.m. blue News is ticking the media conference live. Show more

Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen and FPÖ leader Herbert Kickl have begun talks on a possible government led by the right-wing party. The head of state is expected to give Kickl the mandate to form a government. The meeting is expected to last around one hour. A statement by Van der Bellen is planned for the afternoon.

The FPÖ won the parliamentary elections in September with just under 29 percent of the vote. Initially, no one wanted to govern with the right-wing populists. However, talks about a government of centrist parties have failed. The previous chancellor's party, the ÖVP, then changed its mind. It is now prepared to negotiate a coalition with the right-wing populist FPÖ after all. The conservative ÖVP and the right-wing FPÖ had already formed coalitions in the 2000s and between 2017 and 2019 - albeit under ÖVP heads of government. Now the FPÖ could take over the chancellorship for the first time.

However, the two parties would first have to agree on a government program. They are largely in agreement on issues such as migration and taxes. However, there are differences between the Moscow-friendly and EU-critical FPÖ and the ÖVP when it comes to foreign and security policy.