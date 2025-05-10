This house in the Indian-controlled district of Baramulla was reportedly damaged by Pakistani shelling on May 8. IMAGO/ZUMA Press Wire

In the newly flared Kashmir conflict, India and Pakistan agreed on a ceasefire after several days of mutual attacks that left dozens dead, but broke it again immediately.

No time? blue News summarizes for you President Trump announced on his social media channel that the governments of India and Pakistan had agreed on a complete, immediate ceasefire.

Just a few hours later, both parties broke the ceasefire.

Mutual drone and artillery attacks had already taken place on Saturday night; Pakistan reported attacks on Indian military targets, while India complained of Pakistani missile and drone attacks.

Both countries accuse each other of escalation; India accuses Pakistan of terrorist infrastructure, Pakistan sees itself as a defender against Indian aggression. Show more

This article was last updated at 23:26.

After India and Pakistan intensified their mutual attacks on Saturday, US President Trump initially reported on Truth Social that the two sides had agreed on an immediate and complete ceasefire - mediated by the USA. India and Pakistan confirmed the ceasefire shortly afterwards.

Just a few hours after the agreement was reached, however, both sides accused each other of violating the agreement.

India's Foreign Minister Vikram Misri declared that his country had also launched new attacks following "repeated violations" by Pakistan. The Pakistani Foreign Ministry stated that Islamabad remained committed to implementing the ceasefire. The Pakistani armed forces responded to Indian violations with "responsibility and restraint".

PRESIDENT TRUMP: “After a long night of talks mediated by the United States, I am pleased to announce that India and Pakistan have agreed to a FULL AND IMMEDIATE CEASEFIRE. Congratulations to both Countries on using Common Sense and Great Intelligence. Thank you for your… pic.twitter.com/ANaLBOABMo — Dan Scavino (@Scavino47) May 10, 2025

The conflict between Pakistan and India intensified on Saturday night. Both sides launched drone and artillery attacks, as reported by the BBC.

Pakistan declared that its armed forces had struck an Indian airbase and other targets in response to attacks by Delhi on three of its bases.

Pakistani Prime Minister Shebaz Sahrif emphasized that his country had given India an "appropriate response". Minister Bilal Azhar Kayani explained that Pakistan had been restrained in its reactions.

Pakistan and India have agreed to a ceasefire with immediate effect. Pakistan has always strived for peace and security in the region, without compromising on its sovereignty and territorial integrity! — Ishaq Dar (@MIshaqDar50) May 10, 2025

India's military accuses Pakistan of launching massive drone attacks along its western border that endangered civilians. Residential areas in the Indian-controlled Kashmir region of Jammu are said to have been hit. The BBC quotes a woman whose house was hit by a projectile. She reports that they were able to leave the building unharmed. Cars in residential areas are also said to have been damaged.

India also accuses Pakistan of having used high-speed missiles. However, Pakistan did not succeed in destroying the Indian S-400 air defense systems. The corresponding report by the government in Islamabad is false.

Both sides ready for détente - but not first

Both countries are signaling their willingness to de-escalate - but only if the other side takes the first step. Pakistani Information Minister Attaullah Tarar accused India of being the aggressor in the conflict and emphasized Pakistan's right to respond.

The Indian High Commissioner to the United Kingdom countered and accused Tarar of lying. Pakistan maintains a "terrorist infrastructure" within its borders that threatens Indian citizens.

Meanwhile, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said he had spoken to both countries and urged them to re-establish direct lines of communication to avoid "misperceptions".

With material from the news agency afp.