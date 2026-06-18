According to reports from Tehran, the framework agreement between the U.S. and Iran to end the war has been digitally signed by the presidents of both countries.

This was stated by the spokesperson for the Iranian Foreign Ministry, Ismail Baghaei, according to state media. The text has been finalized, and the agreement has thus officially entered into force. There will be no signing ceremony in Switzerland.

A U.S. official confirmed to the German Press Agency that U.S. President Donald Trump and Iranian President Massud Peseschkian had signed the agreement. It remained unclear exactly how this was done. “Axios” reporter Barak Ravid, citing two U.S. officials, also wrote on the X platform that the framework agreement had thus entered into force.

According to the pro-government broadcaster Press TV, Baghaei said that the decision to have the agreement signed by the highest-ranking representatives of both countries was made deliberately in light of past experiences. He was further quoted as saying that if the presidents had signed the agreement, a violation of it would have entailed higher costs.

The plan was for the framework agreement to be officially signed this Friday in Switzerland. It had been assumed that Vice President JD Vance would travel to Switzerland for the signing. U.S. President Donald Trump had raised the possibility of an earlier signing of the framework agreement at the G7 summit in Évian, France—possibly as early as this Thursday.

After weeks of negotiations, the U.S. and Iran reached an agreement on Sunday. The agreement aims to bring about an immediate and permanent end to military operations, including those in Lebanon. Once the agreement is signed, there will be no further military operations against each other.