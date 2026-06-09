ARCHIVE - Israeli Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich speaks during a press conference. Photo: Ohad Zwigenberg/AP/dpa Keystone

France has issued an entry ban against Israel's far-right Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich because of the settlement policy in the West Bank.

Keystone-SDA SDA

According to France's Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, the entry ban was issued in connection with new sanctions that France had imposed together with the UK, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Norway due to the settlement policy. The aim is to hold extremist settlers accountable for violence against Palestinian civilians, according to a joint statement by the foreign ministries of the countries involved.

Violent extremist settlers, supported by their supporters, continue to carry out attacks against Palestinians and violate their human rights. They resorted to violence to expel Palestinians, destroy their property and continue the illegal settlement, jeopardizing the viability of the State of Palestine and the prospects for peaceful coexistence, the statement said.

Paris issues entry ban against Smotrich

Barrot justified the entry ban against the Israeli finance minister by stating that Smotrich advocated the annexation of the West Bank and the establishment of new settlements there. In addition, Smotrich is striving for the resettlement of the Gaza Strip, from which Israel withdrew more than 20 years ago.

"This is a policy that the vast majority of the international community, which firmly adheres to the two-state solution, cannot accept," wrote Barrot on X. In addition to the minister, the entry ban also applies to four leaders of settler organizations and twenty-one violent settlers.

Israel firmly rejected the new sanctions and spoke of anti-Israeli measures that further fuel anti-Semitism in the respective countries. The sanctions are an attempt to enforce a political stance on the Israeli-Palestinian conflict and the right of Jews to settle in the land of Israel - disguised as measures against violence.