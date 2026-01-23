In the famous Fontainebleau Forest south of Paris, hundreds of firefighters are battling a massive wildfire. Already, 800 hectares of forest have been destroyed, and more than 1,000 people have been forced to leave their homes and shelters.

Clouds of smoke rise into the sky amid wildfires in the historic forest of Fontainebleau, about 60 km south of Paris. Photo: Emma Da Silva/AP/dpa

Here's what it's all about In the Fontainebleau Forest, south of Paris, about 800 hectares of forest have already burned down.

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated, and about 400 firefighters are on the scene.

Authorities are investigating on suspicion of arson. Summary created with

In the famous Fontainebleau Forest south of Paris, about 400 firefighters are battling a massive blaze. The fire, which broke out late Sunday afternoon along the edge of a highway, has already destroyed 800 hectares of forest and continues to spread, the fire department reported.

In the morning, two firefighting planes took off to battle the flames, drawing water from the Seine, according to the Seine-et-Marne department. The fire may have been set intentionally, said French Interior Minister Laurent Nuñez during a visit to the scene. This is suggested by the large number of fire sites within a radius of just 1,000 meters.

The gendarmerie has launched an investigation into suspected arson. The Fontainebleau Forest, home to the castle of the same name, is one of the largest contiguous forested areas in Western Europe.

More than 1,000 residents and tourists have been evacuated, the mayor of the town of Le Vaudoué told BFMTV. He described a “wall of flames” that was advancing very quickly and reaching the first houses on the outskirts of town.

According to government spokeswoman Maud Bregeon, this is an “exceptional situation,” and the government is mobilizing all available resources to fight the flames. Such wildfires have not been common in the northern half of France until now.

Flames are blocking trains and the highway

Due to the fire, there are major disruptions on the major high-speed rail line from Paris to Lyon and further south in the middle of the vacation season, according to the national railway operator SNCF. Firefighting operations along the rail line have been completed, and technicians are inspecting the railway infrastructure. Starting this afternoon, TGV trains are expected to resume running on schedule. Meanwhile, a section of the A6 highway remained closed.

In other parts of France as well, firefighters were repeatedly called out to wildfires. The third heat wave of the year is causing severe drought and high temperatures. At the start of the week, the national weather service Météo France issued a red alert—the highest warning level—for 37 departments in response to the heat.