Following the expansion of Israeli military operations in Lebanon, France has called for an emergency meeting of the UN Security Council. "Nothing can justify the continuation of Israeli military operations in Lebanon and an ever deeper occupation of Lebanese territory", Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot told BFMTV.

dpatopbilder - A man uses his cell phone to photograph the smoke rising after an Israeli airstrike in the southern port city of Tyre. Photo: Uncredited/AP/dpa

The Israeli army had previously expanded its attacks in southern Lebanon and, according to its own statements, captured the strategically important crusader fortress of Beaufort. Barrot said that he had requested that the Security Council be convened as the development represented a further escalation.

Although France recognizes Israel's right to self-defence against attacks by the Iranian-backed Hezbollah militia, "nothing justifies this development", he explained. It also represented a "serious mistake" and a violation of international law.