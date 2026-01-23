The French Parliament has voted to ban social media for children under 15. This regulation is set to take effect at the start of the new school year in September.

Here's what it's all about France plans to become the first EU country to introduce a ban on social media for children under 15.

President Emmanuel Macron plans to implement the regulation at the start of the new school year.

Prior to this, several French families had sued the video platform TikTok following the suicides of teenagers. Summary created with

France plans to ban children under the age of 15 from using social media platforms. Both houses of parliament voted Tuesday in favor of a bill that also prohibits the use of smartphones in secondary schools. President Emmanuel Macron intends to implement the regulation at the start of the new school year in September. However, the law is likely to be reviewed beforehand to ensure its compatibility with the French Constitution. This could delay its implementation.

Exempt from the ban are, among other things, online encyclopedias as well as educational and scientific resources. It remains to be seen how existing accounts held by children will be identified and blocked. Age-verification procedures must also be developed for new users.

French Families Sue Video Platform

Ines Legendre, a lawyer with the child protection organization e-Enfance, cautioned against expecting the law to immediately result in the complete exclusion of all those affected. She said it must first be clarified how users could be reliably identified.

Members of the left-wing party La France Insoumise rejected the proposal. They questioned its constitutionality, warned that it would spell the end of anonymity on the Internet, and argued that the ban would be virtually impossible to enforce.

The debate has been sparked by growing concerns about the harmful effects of social media on children and adolescents. Several French families have sued the video platform TikTok following the suicides of teenagers.