ARCHIVE - The French flag, also known as the tricolor, flies against a blue sky in central Paris. Photo: Rachel Sommer/dpa

"It is unacceptable that ships circumvent international sanctions, violate international maritime law and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years," wrote French President Emmanuel Macron on X. According to French Defense Minister Catherine Vautrin, the ship stopped on Sunday is part of the Russian shadow fleet.

According to Macron, the operation on the "Tagor" took place in the high seas of the Atlantic. France had acted with the support of several partners, including Great Britain. In recent months, France has repeatedly stopped ships that it suspects of belonging to the Russian shadow fleet.