Nicolas Sarkozy and wife Carla Bruni-Sarkozy on their way to prison on Tuesday morning. Keystone

A small bed, a strict daily routine and tapped phone calls: Sarkozy has started his prison sentence. There are no luxuries for him in prison - but he could quickly escape the daily grind.

DPA dpa

No time? blue News summarizes for you Nicolas Sarkozy has started his sentence in La Santé prison in Paris after being sentenced to five years in prison for illegal campaign financing from Libya.

Despite his appeal, the 70-year-old must remain in prison for the time being, but could soon apply for a conditional commutation due to his age.

Sarkozy is expected to be housed in a specially secured area, but without preferential treatment or luxurious facilities. Show more

France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy reported to prison on Tuesday following his conviction in the Libya affair.

Sarkozy is being held in La Santé prison in Paris, where there is a wing for prisoners who require special protection, for example because they are celebrities. However, it is expected that the 70-year-old will be housed in a specially isolated area.

Sarkozy was found guilty of being part of a criminal organization in the trial concerning alleged election campaign funds from Libya at the end of September. The court ordered provisional enforcement of the sentence. This means that the 70-year-old must go to prison, although he has appealed. Sarkozy had always denied the allegations.

How long will Sarkozy stay in prison?

Sarkozy was sentenced to five years in prison. However, due to his age, he can apply for conditional release immediately after starting his sentence in order to serve his sentence outside of prison. A similar regulation applies in France for prisoners aged 70 and over.

Sarkozy's lawyer Christophe Ingrain said that an application to this effect had been submitted immediately. He expects that Sarkozy will have to spend three to four weeks behind bars until a decision is made on the application. The judiciary must do this within a maximum of two months.

What is behind the VIP area in La Santé prison?

It is not yet known whether Sarkozy will go there. The complex in the QB4 building contains 19 cells for prisoners under special surveillance. The prison does not refer to it as a VIP area, but as an "area for vulnerable persons". These are inmates whose safety could be at risk if they come into contact with other inmates, for example because they are prominent or their case has made headlines in the media. But sex offenders, criminals who have ratted out accomplices to the justice system or convicted police officers are also detained here.

Are the cells for celebrities more luxuriously furnished than other cells?

No, not at all. "The cells are no better and no worse than the other cells in the other buildings," a prison official told BFMTV. "Like all other prisoners, he will have a shower in his cell, a fridge and a TV. There will be no preferential treatment."

A former inmate from the wing told RTL: "There is a small bed that is 80 centimeters wide, I think only 70 centimeters, not very high and attached to the floor. There is a very small Ikea-style desk that is also attached to the floor." The cells are between 9 and 12 square meters in size.

La Santé prison has a wing for prisoners who need special protection. (archive picture) Michael Evers/dpa

And when Sarkozy is placed in a specially isolated area?

The equipment there will be identical, the cell measures eleven square meters, reports the newspaper "Le Parisien". If Sarkozy wishes, he can order toiletries and food from a special menu to avoid the inedible food from the prison canteen, according to the newspaper.

How will the ex-president's arrival in prison go?

On his arrival in prison, Sarkozy is first told why he is being detained. He is given the prison regulations, his fingerprints are taken and a photo is taken of him. He receives a prisoner ID card with a prisoner number. According to the broadcaster, Sarkozy is also searched like every new prisoner, for which he has to undress completely. He is then given toiletries, underwear, sheets and writing materials.

Sarkozy has always denied the allegations against him. KEYSTONE

What will Sarkozy's daily routine be like behind bars?

He will spend most of his time locked away in his cell. He will be accompanied by three guards for one hour a day and will also be able to use a library and a fitness room depending on availability, the newspaper reported. Sarkozy can communicate with his family via a telephone that is bugged. His family is allowed to visit him three times a week using a special entrance to the prison.

Does Sarkozy already have plans for his time in prison?

The former head of state told the newspaper "Le Figaro" that he wants to take two books with him to read: "The Count of Monte Cristo" in a two-volume edition and a biography of Jesus by Jean-Christian Petitfils. He also wants to write a book himself about his time behind bars; Sarkozy is already the author of several books.

More from the department