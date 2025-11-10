France's ex-President Nicolas Sarkozy has left prison again. Julien De Rosa/AFP/dpa

He was the first former head of state in recent French history to be put behind bars. Now Sarkozy can breathe a sigh of relief. But does this mean he is off the hook?

DPA dpa

After almost three weeks in prison, France's former president Nicolas Sarkozy has been allowed to leave prison again under certain conditions. The Paris Court of Appeal ruled that the 70-year-old can await the appeal proceedings against his five-year sentence in the Libya affair under judicial supervision in freedom. The appeal trial is expected in the spring.

In a unique procedure, Sarkozy was sent to prison by warrant in October. A Paris criminal court had sentenced him to five years in prison for membership of a criminal organization in the affair concerning alleged election campaign funds from Libya. The court ordered the sentence to be carried out provisionally, although the conservative appealed. Never before in recent French history has a former head of state received such a harsh sentence.

Judicial supervision instead of a cell

Sarkozy then had to spend around three weeks in La Santé prison in Paris. He was housed in an isolated and specially protected area, but in a normal, plain cell. The conservative's lawyers immediately applied for the 70-year-old to be released from prison. This has now been granted.

Because Sarkozy is contesting the verdict, he is not considered a convicted criminal, but merely a suspect. However, as his imprisonment with provisional execution was determined by the court, he still had to remain in custody. Upon entering prison, his lawyers were able to apply for Sarkozy to be released from prison for the time being.

One of the conditions attached to Sarkozy's release from prison by the court of appeal was that the ex-president was not allowed to leave France. A ban on contact with those involved in the trial and with Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin was also imposed. The latter had visited Sarkozy, who was his former political mentor, in prison, thereby attracting criticism. Darmanin had justified the visit in advance by saying that he wanted to see whether the security conditions were appropriate.

Did "Sarko" want to procure funds from Libya?

The Libya affair concerns the allegation that money was illegally obtained from the leadership of the then Libyan ruler Muammar Gaddafi for Sarkozy's presidential election campaign in 2007. The Paris criminal court did not see any evidence of this. In its verdict, however, it assumed that conservatives and close associates of Gaddafi had in any case attempted to obtain funds from the Libyan ruler.

Sarkozy had always maintained his innocence in the proceedings. He saw his conviction as an "intolerable injustice" and a scandal. "I will fight until my last breath to prove my complete innocence." However, a decision at second instance is not likely to be made until next year at the earliest. Whether Sarkozy can expect an acquittal or a lenient sentence is uncertain.

From the highest state office to prison

Sarkozy's stay in prison is a deep fall and his worst defeat to date in the battle he has been waging with the judiciary for years. The former hopeful of France's bourgeois right had already been convicted in two other cases, one of which was legally binding. He had to wear an ankle bracelet for a good three months for bribery and undue influence. He was only allowed to leave his home at certain times. The original sentence of one year was shortened due to the old age of the leading politician.

Sarkozy's time in office at the Élysée Palace from 2007 to 2012 was already characterized by affairs involving rich friends, nepotism and immoderate members of government. He lost the 2012 election as the incumbent against the socialist François Hollande. Five years later, he failed the internal party selection process. Despite his battle with the judiciary and lack of office, he was considered an influential voice among supporters of the bourgeois right until the end.