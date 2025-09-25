France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison in the trial over alleged election campaign funds from Libya.

A Paris court has sentenced former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison in the trial over illegal financing of his 2007 presidential election campaign.

He will have to serve his prison sentence even if he appeals, the court announced today. Sarkozy had previously been found guilty on one central charge and acquitted on three others. The public prosecutor's office had demanded seven years in prison.

Favors for money

The 70-year-old Sarkozy was found guilty of accepting money for his election campaign in return for diplomatic favors from the government of the then Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi.

Sarkozy is the first former French head of state to be found guilty of accepting campaign money from abroad. In addition to him, there were eleven other defendants, including three former ministers.

The accusations against Sarkozy date back to 2011, when a Libyan news agency and Gaddafi himself declared that the Libyan state had secretly poured millions of euros into Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign.

Judges consider memo genuine despite denial

In 2012, the French news website Mediapart published a memo from the Libyan secret service that referred to a financing agreement worth 50 million euros. Sarkozy described the document as a forgery and sued for defamation.

French judges ruled that the memo was apparently authentic, but that there was no conclusive evidence that the transaction had been completed. Sarkozy has described the charges as politically motivated and spoke of a conspiracy among others in the Gaddafi family during the trial.

The accusations were retaliation for the fact that he was one of the first Western heads of state to call for Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011. Last year, Sarkozy was found guilty in another case for illegal campaign financing during his failed re-election campaign in 2012, but has appealed.