  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Even with an appeal France's ex-President Sarkozy goes to jail over Libya affair

dpa

25.9.2025 - 13:17

France's former President Nicolas Sarkozy has been sentenced to five years in prison in the trial over alleged election campaign funds from Libya.

DPA

25.09.2025, 13:17

25.09.2025, 15:53

A Paris court has sentenced former French President Nicolas Sarkozy to five years in prison in the trial over illegal financing of his 2007 presidential election campaign.

He will have to serve his prison sentence even if he appeals, the court announced today. Sarkozy had previously been found guilty on one central charge and acquitted on three others. The public prosecutor's office had demanded seven years in prison.

Favors for money

The 70-year-old Sarkozy was found guilty of accepting money for his election campaign in return for diplomatic favors from the government of the then Libyan ruler Muammar al-Gaddafi.

Sarkozy is the first former French head of state to be found guilty of accepting campaign money from abroad. In addition to him, there were eleven other defendants, including three former ministers.

The accusations against Sarkozy date back to 2011, when a Libyan news agency and Gaddafi himself declared that the Libyan state had secretly poured millions of euros into Sarkozy's 2007 election campaign.

Judges consider memo genuine despite denial

In 2012, the French news website Mediapart published a memo from the Libyan secret service that referred to a financing agreement worth 50 million euros. Sarkozy described the document as a forgery and sued for defamation.

French judges ruled that the memo was apparently authentic, but that there was no conclusive evidence that the transaction had been completed. Sarkozy has described the charges as politically motivated and spoke of a conspiracy among others in the Gaddafi family during the trial.

The accusations were retaliation for the fact that he was one of the first Western heads of state to call for Gaddafi's overthrow in 2011. Last year, Sarkozy was found guilty in another case for illegal campaign financing during his failed re-election campaign in 2012, but has appealed.

Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court in Paris.
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy arrives at court in Paris.
KEYSTONE

More from the department

France. Sarkozy announces appeal after prison sentence

FranceSarkozy announces appeal after prison sentence

USA reacts immediately. Russian long-range bombers surfaced off Alaska

USA reacts immediatelyRussian long-range bombers surfaced off Alaska

Map shows back and forth. Netanyahu flies zigzag to New York for fear of arrest

Map shows back and forthNetanyahu flies zigzag to New York for fear of arrest