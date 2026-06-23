The French National Assembly has approved Corsica’s request for greater autonomy. In the first reading, 271 lawmakers voted in favor of a constitutional reform to that effect, 202 voted against it, and 64 abstained. However, before the Mediterranean island can actually gain more freedom from Paris, several hurdles still need to be overcome.

First, the Senate, as the second chamber of parliament, must adopt the reform text word for word. However, the conservatives, who hold the majority in the chamber, are critical of the demand for greater influence by Corsican politicians in the legislative process. Subsequently, three-fifths of parliamentarians must once again approve the constitutional amendment. The Corsican population is also to vote on the proposal.

Macron held out the prospect of autonomy within the state

Relations between the popular vacation island of Corsica and the government in Paris have long been considered difficult. For decades, Corsican separatists fought for greater autonomy, often using violence. The underground organization FLNC temporarily laid down its arms in 2014. Around the same time, moderate nationalists gained political prominence.

They now hold a majority in the regional parliament and are demanding autonomous status. Four years ago, tensions resurfaced during violent protests. President Emmanuel Macron then promised autonomy in 2023 to the island, which has a population of just under 350,000.

France is a centralized state with its center of power in Paris. Regions and municipalities have only limited authority. The fact that Corsica could be granted a degree of autonomy is therefore unusual.

Specifically, the reform proposal aims to allow Corsican policymakers to initially adapt laws from Paris. They should also be able to establish their own regulations and legal standards, though a separate law is to be enacted later to address this. In addition, the proposal seeks to recognize a historical, cultural, and linguistic island community that has a special connection to its land. It is unclear whether this will result in concrete benefits for Corsicans on the island, as hoped by Corsican politicians.