After tough rounds of exploratory talks, Prime Minister Barnier has now named his ministers. Does this mean an end to the months-long government crisis in France?

France's new government is in place - after more than three and a half months.

The Élysée Palace has announced the names of over 30 ministers and state secretaries.

Only Sébastien Lecornu retains his post as defense minister, all others will be newly appointed. Show more

After three and a half months of political crisis, France's new government is in place. The Élysée Palace announced the names of the more than 30 ministers and secretaries of state this evening.

All key positions will be filled, with only Sébastien Lecornu retaining his post as Minister of Defense, Jean-Noël Barrot as Foreign Minister and Bruno Retailleau as Interior Minister. Antoine Armand will be responsible for the economy and finance.

How long will the government last?

However, it is uncertain whether this will put an end to the political crisis that has kept France in suspense since early summer and how long the new government will last.

The political situation in France remains paradoxical. Although the left-wing alliance surprisingly won the early parliamentary elections a good two months ago, the country now has a center-right government under the new Prime Minister Michel Barnier, in which the left-wing camp does not play a leading role.

There could soon be a vote of no confidence from both the left and the extreme right. Several thousand people protested throughout France before the names were announced.

