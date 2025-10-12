Lecornu has presented a new government. Martin Lelievre/Pool AFP/AP/dpa (Archivbild)

Many ministers in key departments will remain in their posts, while some ministries will be reassigned: France has a new government team - the question is how long it will last.

Lecornu is sticking with Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin and the new Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure, who was only appointed a week ago.

Meanwhile, France's political crisis remains unresolved.

Although Lecornu insisted on compromises during consultations with the parties, the left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI) and the right-wing Rassemblement National (RN) have already announced a motion of no confidence. Show more

France has a new government in which key portfolios remain in the hands of the incumbents. Prime Minister Sébastien Lecornu, who has been brought back into office, is holding on to Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot, Justice Minister Gérald Darmanin and the new Economy and Finance Minister Roland Lescure, who was only appointed a week ago, as the Élysée Palace announced in the evening. Catherine Vautrin, previously Minister of Labor, will become Minister of Defense, a post previously held by Lecornu. Paris police prefect Laurent Nuñez will become the new Minister of the Interior.

With the formation of the government under time pressure, Lecornu does not carry out the shift to the left demanded by the left-wing camp. The government retains a center-right profile, even though younger politicians have been promoted to some ministries and experts from outside the political establishment have been appointed. "A transitional government will be appointed to present a budget for France before the end of the year," said Lecornu. "Only one thing counts: the good of the country."

Chaos over deadlines for budget submission

The new government was actually expected to present a draft budget to parliament on Monday - time is running out. If constitutional deadlines are not met, France could be left without an approved budget at the end of the year, which would put the financially strapped country under additional economic pressure.

However, this would require a cabinet meeting. However, as President Emmanuel Macron is travelling to Egypt for the Gaza summit, the first meeting of the new cabinet will not be organized until Tuesday.

Vote of no confidence looms

The massive political crisis in France is far from over with the second appointment of a government within a week and the return of the resigned Prime Minister Lecornu. Although Lecornu insisted on compromises for the good of the country in an extremely difficult situation during consultations with the parties, France's left-wing party La France Insoumise (LFI) and the right-wing Rassemblement National (RN) have already announced a motion of no confidence.

It remains to be seen whether Lecornu will survive the vote, which could come as early as this week. The Socialists only wanted to tolerate the new government if Lecornu made far-reaching concessions. The conservatives declared that they would no longer participate in the government, but would support it in legislative projects.

Conservatives facing a test

The conservative Républicains, once one of the two major parties in France, are facing a crucial test in the midst of the crisis. The previous conservative interior minister Bruno Retailleau triggered the resignation of the prime minister a week ago by threatening to resign. The question of a renewed participation in government then divided the party. As the newspaper "Le Parisien" reported, the Républicains immediately expelled the six conservative ministers who decided to take part in the new government from the party.